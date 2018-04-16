Rust pattern: Rooting an Rc handle
I’ve decided to do a little series of posts about borrowck errors. Each one will talk about a particular borrowck error that I got recently and try to explain (a) why I am getting it and (b) how I fixed it. The purpose of this series of posts is partly to explain Rust, but partly just to gain data for myself. I may also write posts about errors I’m not getting – basically places where I anticipated an error, and used a pattern to avoid it. I hope that after writing enough of these posts, I or others will be able to synthesize some of these facts to make intermediate Rust material, or perhaps to improve the language itself.
The error: Rc-rooting
The inaugural post concerns Rc-rooting. I am currently in the midst of editing some code. In this code, I have a big vector of data:
struct Data {
vector: Vec<Datum>
}
struct Datum {
}
Many different consumers are sharing this data, but in a read-only
fashion, so the data is stored in an
Rc<Data>, and each consumer has
their own handle. Here is one such consumer:
struct Consumer {
data: Rc<Data>
}
In that consumer, I am trying to iterate over the data and process it, one datum at a time:
impl Consumer {
fn process_data(&mut self) {
for datum in &self.data.vector {
self.process_datum(datum);
}
}
fn process_datum(&mut self, datum: &Datum) {
/* ... */
}
}
This seems reasonable enough, but when I try to compile this, I find that I get a borrow check error:
error[E0502]: cannot borrow `*self` as mutable because `self.data` is also borrowed as immutable
--> src/main.rs:19:7
|
18 | for datum in &self.data.vector {
| --------- - immutable borrow ends here
| |
| immutable borrow occurs here
19 | self.process_datum(datum);
| ^^^^ mutable borrow occurs here
Why is that? Well, the borrow checker is pointing out a legitimate
concern here (though the span for “immutable borrow ends here” is odd,
I filed a
bug). Basically, when
I invoke
process_datum, I am giving it both
&mut self and a
reference to a
Datum; but that datum is owned by
self – or, more
precisely, it’s owned by a
Data, which is in an
Rc, and that
Rc
is owned by
self. This means it would be possible for
process_datum to cause that to get freed, e.g. by writing to
self.data:
fn process_datum(&mut self, datum: &Datum) {
// Overwriting `data` field will lower the ref-count
// on the `Rc<Data>`; if this is the last handle, then
// that would cause the `Data` to be freed, in turn invalidating
// `datum` in the caller we looked at:
self.data = Rc::new(Data { vector: vec![] });
...
}
Now, of course you and I know that
process_datum is not going to
overwrite
data, because that data is supposed to be an immutable
input. But then again – can we say with total confidence that all
other people editing this code now and in the future know and
understand that invariant? Maybe there will be a need to swap in new
data in the future.
To fix this borrow checker bug, we need to ensure that mutating
self
cannot cause
datum to get freed. Since the data is in an
Rc, one
easy way to do this is to get a second handle to that
Rc, and store
it on the stack:
fn process_data(&mut self) {
let data = self.data.clone(); // this is new
for datum in &data.vector {
self.process_datum(datum);
}
}
If you try this, you will find the code
compiles,
and with good reason: even if
process_datum were to modify
self.data now, we have a second handle onto the original data, and
it will not be deallocated until the loop in
process_data completes.
How the compiler thinks about this
OK, now that we understand intuitively what’s going on, let’s dive in a bit into how the compiler’s check works, so we can see why the code is being rejected, and why the fixed code is accepted.
The first thing to remember is that the compiler checks one method at a time, and it makes no assumptions about what other methods may or may not do beyond what is specified in the types of their arguments or their return type. This is a key property – it ensures that, for example, you are free to modify the body of a function and it won’t cause your callers to stop compiling1. It also ensures that the analysis is scalable to large programs, since adding functions doesn’t make checking any individual function harder (so total time scales linearly with the number of functions).
Next, we have to apply the borrow checker’s basic rule: “While some
path is shared, it cannot be mutated.” In this case, the shared
borrow occurs in the
for loop:
for datum in &self.data.vector {
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ shared borrow
Here, the path being borrowed is
self.data.vector. The
compiler’s job here is to ensure that, so long as the reference
datum is in use, that path
self.data.vector is not mutated
(because mutating it could cause
datum to be freed).
So, for example, it would be an error to write
*self = ..., because
that would overwrite
self with a new value, which might cause the
old value of
data to be freed, which in turn would free the vector
within, which would invalidate
datum.
In the actual example, we are not directly mutating
self, but we are
invoking
process_datum, which takes an
&mut self argument:
for datum in &self.data.vector {
// ----------------- shared borrow
self.process_datum(datum);
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^^ point of error
}
Since
process_datum is declared as
&mut self, invoking
self.process_datum(..) is treated as a potential write to
*self
(and
self.data), and hence an error is reported.
Now compare what happens after the fix. Remember that we cloned
self.data into a local variable and borrowed that:
let data = self.data.clone();
for datum in &data.vector {
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^ shared borrow
self.process_datum(datum);
}
Now that path being borrowed is
data.vector, and so when we invoke
self.process_datum(..), the compiler does not see any potential
writes to
data (only
self). Therefore, no errors are
reported. Note that the compiler still assumes the worst about
process_datum:
process_datum may mutate
*self or
self.data. But even if it does so, that won’t cause
datum to be
freed, because it is borrowed from
data, which is an independent
handle to the vector.
Synopsis
Sometimes it is useful to clone the data you are iterating over into a
local variable, so that the compiler knows it will not be freed. If
the data is immutable, storing that data in an
Rc or
Arc makes
that clone cheap (i.e., O(1)). (Another way to make that clone cheap
is to use a [persistent collection type].)
If the data is mutable, there are various other patterns that you could deploy, which I’ll try to cover in follow-up articles – but often it’s best if you can get such data into a local variable, instead of a field, so you can track it with more precision.
How we could accept this code in the future
There would be various ways for the compiler to accept this code: for
example, we’ve thought about extensions to let you declare the sets of
fields accessed by a function (and perhaps the ways in which they are
accessed), which might let you declare that
process_datum will never
modify the
data field.
I’ve also kicked around the idea of “immutable” fields from time to
time, which would basically let you declare that nobody will
ovewrite that field, but that gets complicated in the face of
generics. For example, one can mutate the field
data not just by
doing
self.data = ... but by doing
*self = ...; and the latter
might be in generic code that works for any
&mut T: this implies
we’d have to start categorizing the types
T into “assigable or
not”2. I suspect we would not go in this direction.