Rust pattern: Precise closure capture clauses
This is the second in a series of posts about Rust compiler errors. Each one will talk about a particular error that I got recently and try to explain (a) why I am getting it and (b) how I fixed it. The purpose of this series of posts is partly to explain Rust, but partly just to gain data for myself. I may also write posts about errors I’m not getting – basically places where I anticipated an error, and used a pattern to avoid it. I hope that after writing enough of these posts, I or others will be able to synthesize some of these facts to make intermediate Rust material, or perhaps to improve the language itself.
The error: closures capture too much
In some code I am writing, I have a struct with two fields. One of
them (
input) contains some data I am reading from; the other is some
data I am generating (
output):
use std::collections::HashMap;
struct Context {
input: HashMap<String, u32>,
output: Vec<u32>,
}
I was writing a loop that would extend the output based on the input.
The exact process isn’t terribly important, but basically for each
input value
v, we would look it up in the input map and use
0 if
not present:
impl Context {
fn process(&mut self, values: &[String]) {
self.output.extend(
values
.iter()
.map(|v| self.input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0)),
);
}
}
However, this code will not compile:
error[E0502]: cannot borrow `self` as immutable because `*self.output` is also borrowed as mutable
--> src/main.rs:13:22
|
10 | self.output.extend(
| ----------- mutable borrow occurs here
...
13 | .map(|v| self.input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0)),
| ^^^ ---- borrow occurs due to use of `self` in closure
| |
| immutable borrow occurs here
14 | );
| - mutable borrow ends here
As the various references to “closure” in the error may suggest, it
turns out that this error is tied to the closure I am creating in the
iterator. If I rewrite the loop to not use
extend and an iterator,
but rather a for loop, everything builds:
impl Context {
fn process(&mut self, values: &[String]) {
for v in values {
self.output.push(
self.input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0)
);
}
}
}
What is going on here?
Background: The closure desugaring
The problem lies in how closures are desugared by the compiler. When you have a closure expression like this one, it corresponds to deferred code execution:
|v| self.input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0)
That is,
self.input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0) doesn’t execute
immediately – rather, it executes later, each time the closure is
called with some specific
v. So the closure expression itself just
corresponds to creating some kind of “thunk” that will hold on to all
the data it is going to need when it executes – this “thunk” is
effectively just a special, anonymous struct. Specifically, it is a struct
with one field for each local variable that appears in the closure body;
so, something like this:
MyThunk { this: &self }
where
MyThunk is a dummy struct name. Then
MyThunk implements
the
Fn trait with the actual function body, but each place that we
wrote
self it will substitute
self.this:
impl Fn for MyThunk {
fn call(&self, v: &String) -> u32 {
self.this.input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0)
}
}
(Note that you cannot, today, write this impl by hand, and I have simplified the trait in various ways, but hopefully you get the idea.)
So what goes wrong?
So let’s go back to the example now and see if we can see why we are
getting an error. I will replace the closure itself with the
MyThunk
creation that it desugars to:
impl Context {
fn process(&mut self, values: &[String]) {
self.output.extend(
values
.iter()
.map(MyThunk { this: &self }),
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
// really `|v| self.input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0)`
);
}
}
Maybe now we can see the problem more clearly; the closure wants to
hold onto a shared reference to the entire
self variable, but
then we also want to invoke
self.output.extend(..), which requires a
mutable reference to
self.output. This is a conflict! Since the
closure has shared access to the entirety of
self, it might (in its
body) access
self.output, but we need to be mutating that.
The root problem here is that the closure is capturing
self but it
is only using
self.input; this is because closures always
capture entire local variables. As discussed in the previous post in
this series, the compiler only sees one function at a time,
and in particular it does not consider the closure body while checking
the closure creator.
To fix this, we want to refine the closure so that instead of
capturing
self it only captures
self.input – but how can we do that,
given that closures only capture entire local variables? The way to do that
is to introduce a local variable,
input, and initialize it with
&self.input. Then the closure can capture
input:
impl Context {
fn process(&mut self, values: &[String]) {
let input = &self.input; // <-- I added this
self.output.extend(
values
.iter()
.map(|v| input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0)),
// ----- and removed the `self.` here
);
}
}
As you can verify for yourself, this code compiles.
To see why it works, consider again the desugared output. In the new
version, the desugared closure will capture
input, not
self:
MyThunk { input: &input }
The borrow checker, meanwhile, sees two overlapping borrows in the function:
let input = &self.input– shared borrow of
self.input
self.output.extend(..)– mutable borrow of
self.output
No error is reported because these two borrows affect different fields of self.
A more general pattern
Sometimes, when I want to be very precise, I will write closures in a
stylized way that makes it crystal clear what they are capturing.
Instead of writing
|v| ..., I first introduce a block that creates a
lot of local variables, with the final thing in the block being a
move closure (
move closures take ownership of the things they use,
instead of borrowing them from the creator). This gives complete
control over what is borrowed and how. In this case, the closure might look like:
{
let input = &self.input;
move |v| input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0))
}
Or, in context:
impl Context {
fn process(&mut self, values: &[String]) {
self.output.extend(values.iter().map({
let input = &self.input;
move |v| input.get(v).cloned().unwrap_or(0)
}));
}
}
In effect, these
let statements become like the “capture clauses”
in C++, declaring how precisely variables from the environment are
captured. But they give added flexibility by also allowing us to
capture the results of small expressions, like
self.input, instead
of local variables.
Another time that this pattern is useful is when you want to capture a clone of some data versus the data itself:
{
let data = data.clone();
move || ... do_something(&data) ...
}
How we could accept this code in the future
There is actually a pending RFC, RFC #2229, that aims to modify closures so that they capture entire paths rather than local variables. There are various corner cases though that we have to be careful of, particularly with moving closures, as we don’t want to change the times that destructors run and hence change the semantics of existing code. Nonetheless, it would solve this particular case by changing the desugaring.
Alternatively, if we had some way for functions to capture a refence
to a “view” of a struct rather than the entire thing, then closures
might be able to capture a reference to a “view” of
self rather than
capturing a reference to the field
input directly. There is some
discussion of the view idea in this internals
thread;
I’ve also tinkered with the idea of merging views and traits, as
described in this internals
post. I
think that once we tackle NLL and a few other pending challenges,
finding some way to express “views” seems like a clear way to help
make Rust more ergonomic.