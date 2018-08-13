Never patterns, exhaustive matching, and uninhabited types (oh my!)
One of the long-standing issues that we’ve been wrestling with in Rust is how to integrate the concept of an “uninhabited type” – that is, a type which has no values at all. Uninhabited types are useful to represent the “result” of some computation you know will never execute – for example, if you have to define an error type for some computation, but this particular computation can never fail, you might use an uninhabited type.
RFC 1216 introduced
!
as the sort of “canonical” uninhabited type in Rust, but actually one
can readily make an uninhabited type of your very own just by declared
an enum with no variants (e.g.,
enum Void { }). Since such an enum
can never be instantiated, the type cannot have any values. Done.
However, ever since the introduction of
!, we’ve wrestled with some
of its implications, particularly around exhaustiveness checking –
that is, the checks the compiler does to ensure that when you write a
match, you have covered every possibility. As we’ll see a bit later,
there are some annoying tensions – particularly between the needs of
“safe” and “unsafe” code – that are tricky to resolve.
Recently, though, Ralf Jung and I were having a chat and we came up with an interesting idea I wanted to write about. This idea offers a possibility for a “third way” that lets us resolve some of these tensions, I believe.
The idea:
! patterns
Traditionally, when one has an uninhabited type, one “matches against
it” by not writing any patterns at all. So, for example, consider the
enum Void { } case I had talked about. Today in Rust you can match
against such an enum with an empty match
statement:
enum Void { }
fn foo(v: Void) {
match v { }
}
In effect, this match serves as a kind of assertion. You are saying
“because
v can never be instantiated,
foo could never actually be
called, and therefore – when I match against it – this
match must
be dead code”. Since the match is dead code, you don’t need to give
any match arms: there is nowhere for execution to flow.
The funny thing is that you made this assertion – that the match is
dead code – by not writing anything at all. We’ll see later that
this can be problematic around unsafe code. The idea that Ralf and I
had was to introduce a new kind of pattern, a
! pattern (pronounced
a “never” pattern). This
! pattern matches against any enum with
no variants – it is an explicit way to talk about impossible cases.
Note that the
! pattern can be used with the
! type, but it can
also be used with other types, like
Void.
Now we can consider the
match v { } above as a kind of shorthand for
a use of the
! pattern:
fn foo(v: Void) {
match v {
!
}
}
Note that since
! explicitly represents an unreachable pattern, we
don’t need to give a “body” to the match arm either.
We can use
! to cover more complex cases as well. Consider something
like a
Result that uses
Void as the error case. If we want, we can
use the
! pattern to explicitly say that the
Err case is
impossible:
fn foo(v: Result<String, Void>) {
match v {
Ok(s) => ...,
Err(!),
}
}
Same for matching a “reference to nothing”:
fn foo(v: &!) {
match v {
&!,
}
}
Auto-never transformation
As I noted initially, the Rust compiler currently accepts “empty
match” statements when dealing with uninhabited types. So clearly the
use of the
! pattern cannot be mandatory – and anyway that would be
unergonomic. The idea is that before we check exhaustiveness and so
forth we have an “auto-never” step that automatically adds
!
patterns into your match as needed.
There are two ways you can be missing cases:
- If you are matching against an
enum, you might cover some of the enum variants but not all. e.g.,
match foo { Ok(_) => ... }is missing the
Errcase.
- If you are matching against other kinds of values, you might be missing an arm
altogether. This occurs most often with an empty match like
match v { }.
The idea is that – when you omit a case – the compiler will attempt
to insert
! patterns to cover that case. In effect, to try and prove
on your behalf that this case is impossible. If that fails, you’ll get
an error.
The auto-never rules that I would initially propose are as follows. The idea is that we define the auto-never rules based on the type that is being matched:
- When matching a tuple of struct (a “product type”), we will “auto-never”
all of the fields.
- So e.g. if matching a
(!, !)tuple, we would auto-never a
(!, !) pattern.
- But if matching a
(u32, !)tuple, auto-never would fail. You would have to explicit write
(_, !)as a pattern – we’ll cover this case when we talk about unsafe code below.
- So e.g. if matching a
- When matching a reference is uninhabited, we will generate a
&pattern and auto-never the referent.
- So e.g. if matching a
&!, we would generate a
&!pattern.
- But there will be a lint for this case that fires “around unsafe code”, as we discuss below.
- So e.g. if matching a
- When matching an enum, then the “auto-never” would add all missing variants
to that enum and then recursively auto-never those variants’ arguments.
- e.g., if you write
match x { None => .. .}where
x: Option<T>, then we will attempt to insert
Some(P)where the pattern
Pis the result of “auto-nevering” the type
T.
- e.g., if you write
Note that these rules compose. So for example if you are matching a
value of type
&(&!, &&Void), we would “auto-never” a pattern like
&(&!, &&!).
Implications for safe code
One of the main use cases for uninhabited types like
! is to be able
to write generic code that works with
Result but have that
Result
be optimized away when errors are impossible. So the generic code
might have a
Result<String, E>, but when
E happens to be
!, that
is represented in memory the same as
String – and the compiler
can see that anything working with
Err variants must be dead-code.
Similarly, when you get a result from such a generic function and you
know that
E is
!, you should be able to painlessly ‘unwrap’ the
result. So if I have a value
result of type
Result<String, !>, I
would like to be able to use a
let to extract the
String:
let result: Result<String, !> = ...;
let Ok(value) = result;
and extract the
Ok value
v. Similarly, I might like to extract
a reference to the inner value as well, doing something like this:
let result: Result<String, !> = ...;
let Ok(value) = &result;
// Here, `value: &String`.
or – equivalently – by using the
as_ref method
let result: Result<String, !> = ...;
let Ok(value) = result.as_ref();
// Here, `value: &String`.
All of these cases should work out just fine under this proposal. The
auto-never transformation would effectively add
Err(!) or
Err(&!)
patterns – so the final example would be equivalent to:
let value = match result.as_ref() {
Ok(v) => v,
Err(&!),
};
Unsafe code and access-based models
Around safe code, the idea of
! patterns and auto-never don’t seem
that useful: it’s maybe just an interesting way to make it a bit more
explicit what is happening. Where they really start to shine, however,
is when you start thinking carefully about unsafe code – and in
particular when we think about how matches interact with access-based
models of undefined behavior.
What data does a match “access”?
While the details of our model around unsafe code are still being worked out (in part by this post!), there is a general consensus that we want an “access-based” model. For more background on this, see Ralf’s lovely recent blog post on Stacked Borrows, and in particular the first section of it. In general, in an access-based model, the user asserts that data is valid by accessing it – and in particular, they need not access all of it.
So how do access-based models relate to matches? The Rust match is a very powerful construct that can do a lot of things! For example, it can extract fields from structs and tuples:
let x = (22, 44);
match x {
(v, _) => ..., // reads the `x.0` field
(_, w) => ..., // reads the `x.1` field
}
It can test which enum variant you have:
let x = Some(22);
match x {
Some(_) => ...,
None => ...,
}
And it can dereference a reference and read the data that it points at:
let x = &22;
match x {
&w => ..., // Equivalent to `let w = *x;`
}
So how do we decide which data a match looks at? The idea is that you should be able to figure that out by looking at the patterns in the match arms and seeing what data they touch:
- If you have a pattern with an enum variant like
Some(_), then it must access the discriminant of the enum being matched.
- If you have a
&-pattern, then it must dereference the reference being matched.
- If you have a binding, then it must copy out the data that is
bound (e.g., the
vin
(v, _)).
This seems obvious enough. But what about when dealing with an
uninhabited type? If I have
match x { }, there are no arms at all,
so what data does that access?
The key here is to think about the matches after the auto-never
transformation has been done. In that case, we will never have an
“empty match”, but rather a
! pattern – possibly wrapped in some
other patterns. Just like any other enum pattern, this
! pattern is
logically a kind of “discriminant read” – but in this case we are
reading from a discriminant that cannot exist (and hence we can
conclude the code is dead).
So, for example, we had a “reference-to-never” situation, like so:
let x: &! = ...;
match x { }
then this would be desugared into
let x: &! = ...;
match x { &! }
Looking at this elaborated form, the presence of the
& pattern makes
it clear that the match will access
*x, and hence that the reference
x must be valid (or else we have UB) – and since no valid reference
to
! can exist, we can conclude that this match is dead code.
Devil is in the details
Now that we’ve introduced the idea of unsafe code and so forth, there are two particular interactions between the auto-never rules and unsafe code that I want to revisit:
- Uninitialized memory, which explains why – when we auto-never a tuple type – we require all fields of the tuple to have uninhabited type, instead of just one.
- References, which require some special care. In the auto-never rules as I proposed them earlier, we used a lint to try and thread the needle here.
Auto-never of tuple types and uninitialized memory
In the auto-never rules, I wrote the following:
- When matching a tuple of struct (a “product type”), we will “auto-never” all of the fields.
- So e.g. if matching a
(!, !)tuple, we would auto-never a
(!, !) pattern.
- But if matching a
(u32, !)tuple, auto-never would fail. You would have to explicit write
(_, !)as a pattern – we’ll cover this case when we talk about unsafe code below.
You might think that this is stricter than necessary. After all, you
can’t possibly construct an instance of a tuple type like
(u32, !),
since you can’t produce a
! value for the second half. So why
require that all fields by uninhabited?
The answer is that, using unsafe code, it is possible to partially
initialize a value like
(u32, !). In other words, you could create
code that just uses the first field, and ignores the second one. In
fact, this is even quite reasonable! To see what I mean, consider a
type like
Uninit, which allows one to manipulate values that are
possibly uninitialized (similar to the one introduced in RFC 1892):
union Uninit<T> {
value: T,
uninit: (),
}
Note that the contents of a
union are generally only known to be
valid when the fields are actually accessed (in general, unions may
have fields of more than one type, and the compiler doesn’t known
which one is the correct type at any given time – hopefully the
programmer does).
Now let’s consider a function
foo that uses
Uninit.
foo is
generic over some type
T; this type gets constructed by invoking the
closure
op:
fn foo<T>(op: impl FnOnce() -> T) {
unsafe {
let x: Uninit<(u32, T)> = Uninit { uninit: () };
x.value.0 = 22; // initialize first part of the tuple
...
match x.value {
(v, _) => {
// access only first part of the tuple
}
}
...
x.value.1 = op(); // initialize the rest of the tuple
...
}
}
For some reason, in this code, we need to combine the result
of this closure (of type
T) with a
u32, and we need to
manipulate that
u32 before we have invoked the closure (but probably
after too). So we create an uninitialized
(u32, T) value,
using
Uninit:
let x: Uninit<(u32, T)> = Uninit { uninit: () };
Then we initialize just the
x.value.0 part of the tuple:
x.value.0 = 22; // initialize first part of the tuple
Finally, we can use operations like
match (or just direct
field access) to pull out parts of that tuple. In so doing, we are
careful to ignore (using
_) the parts that are not yet initialized:
match x.value {
(v, _) => {
// access only first part of the tuple
}
}
Now, everything here is hunky-dory, right? Well, now what happens if I
invoke
foo with a closure
op that never returns? That closure
might have the return value
! – and now
x has the type
Uninit<(u32, !)>. This tuple
(u32, !) is supposed to be
uninhabited, and yet here we are initializing it (well, the first
half) and accessing it (well, the first half). Is that ok?
In fact, when we first enabled full exhaustivness checking and so
forth, we hit code doing exactly patterns like this.
(Ony that code wasn’t yet using a
union like
Uninit – it was
using
mem::uninitialized, which creates problems of its own.)
In general, a goal for the auto-never rules was that they would only
apply when there is no matchable data accessable from the value.
In the case of a type like
(u32, !), it may be (as we have seen)
that there is usable data (the
u32); so if we accepted
match x { }
that would mean that one could still add a pattern like
(x, _) which
would (a) extract data and (b) not by dead code and (c) not be
UB. Seems bad.
Reference patterns and linting
Now that we are armed with this idea of
! and the auto-never
transformation, we can examine the problem of reference types, which
turns out to be the primary case where the needs of safe and unsafe
code come into conflict.
Throughout this post, I’ve been assuming that we want to treat values
of types like
&! as effectively “uninhabited” – this follows from
the fact that we want
Result<String, !> to be something that you can
work with ergonomically in safe code. Since a common thing to do is to
use
as_ref() to transform a
&Result<String, !> into a
Result<&String, &!>, I think we would still want the compiler to
understand that the
Err variant ought to be treated as impossible
in such a type.
Unfortunately, when it comes to unsafe code, there is a general desire
to treat any reference
&T “with suspicion”. Specifically, we don’t
want to make the assumption that this is a reference to valid,
initialized memory unless we see an explicit dereference by the
user. This is really the heart of the “access-based” philosophy.
But that implies that a value of type
&! ought not be considered
uninhabited – it might be a reference to uninitialized memory, for
example, that is never intended to be used.
If we indeed permit you to treat
&! values as uninhabited, then we
are making it so that match statements can “invisibily” insert
dereferences for you that you might not expect. That seems worrisome.
Auto-never patterns gives us a way to resolve this impasse. For
example, when matching on a
&! value, we can insert the
&! pattern
automatically – but lint if that occurs in an
unsafe function or a
function that contains an unsafe block (or perhaps a function that
manipulates raw pointers). Users can then silence the lint by writing
out a
&! pattern explicitly. Effectively, the lint would enforce the
rule that “in and around unsafe code, you should write out
&! patterns
explicitly, but in safe code, you don’t have to”.
Alternatively, we could limit the auto-never transformation so that
&T types do not “auto-never” – but that imposes an ergonomic tax on
safe code.
Conclusion
This post describes the idea of a “never pattern” (written
!) that
matches against the
! type or any other “empty enum” type. It also
describes an auto-never transformation that inserts such patterns into
matches. As a result – in the desugared case, at least – we no
longer use the absence of a match arm to designate matches against
uninhabited types.
Explicit
! patterns make it easier to define what data a match will
access. They also give us a way to use lints to help bridge the needs
of safe and unsafe code: we can encourage unsafe code to write
explicit
! patterns where they might help document subtle points of
the semantics, without imposing that burden on safe code.