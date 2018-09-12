Hello, all! Beginning this Friday (in two days), I’m going to start an experiment that I call Rust office hours. The idea is simple: I’ve set aside a few slots per week to help people work through problems they are having learning or using Rust. My goal here is both to be of service but also to gain more insight into the kinds of things people have trouble with. No problem is too big or too small!

To start, I’m running this through my office-hours GitHub repository. All you have to do to sign up for a slot is to open a pull request adding your name; I will try to resolve things on a first come, first serve basis.

I’m starting small: I’ve reserved two 30 minute slots per week for the rest of September. One of those slots is reserved for beginner folks, the other is for anybody. If this is a success, I’ll extend to October and beyond, and possibly add more slots.