Office Hours #0: Debugging with GDB
This is a report on the first “office hours”, in which we discussed debugging Rust programs with gdb. I’m very grateful to Ramana Venkata for suggesting the topic, and to Tom Tromey, who joined in. (Tom has been doing a lot of the work of integrating rustc into gdb and lldb lately.)
This blog post is just going to be a quick summary of the basic workflow of using Rust with gdb on the command line. I’m assuming you are using Linux here, since I think otherwise you would prefer a different debugger. There are probably also nifty graphical tools you can use and maybe even IDE integrations, I’m not sure.
The setting
We specifically wanted to debug some test failures in a cargo project
(esprit). When running
cargo test, some of the tests would panic,
and we wanted to track down why. This particular crate is also nightly
only.
How to launch gdb
The first is to find the executable that runs the tests. This can be
done by running
cargo test -v and looking in the output for the
final
Running line. In this particular project (esprit), we needed
to use nightly, so the command was something like:
> cargo +nightly test -v
...
Running `/home/espirit/target/debug/deps/prettier_rs-7c95ceaface142a9`
Then one can invoke gdb with that executable. Note also that you need to be running
a version of gdb that is somewhat recent in order to get good Rust
support (ideally in the 8.x series). You can test your version of gdb
by running
gdb -v:
> gdb -v
GNU gdb (GDB) Fedora 8.1-15.fc28
...
To run gdb, it is recommended that you use the
rust-gdb wrapper,
which adds some Rust-specific pretty printers and other
configuration. This is installed by rustup, and hence it respects the
+nightly flag. In this case, we want to invoke it with the test
executable. We are also going to set the environment variable
RUST_TEST_THREADS to
1; this prevents the test runner from using
multiple threads, since that complicates the process of stepping
through the binary:
> RUST_TEST_THREADS=1 rust-gdb target/debug/deps/prettier_rs-7c95ceaface142a9
Once you are in gdb
Once you are in gdb, you can run the program by typing
run (or just
r). But in this case it will just run, find the test failure, and
then exit, which isn’t exactly what we wanted: we wanted execution to
stop when the
panic! occurs and let us inspect what’s going on. To
do that, you will need to set a breakpoint. In this case, we want
to set it on the special function
rust_panic, which is defined in
libstd for this exact purpose. We can do that with the
break
command, as shown below. After setting the break, then we can run:
> break rust_panic
Breakpoint 1 at 0x55555564e273: file libstd/panicking.rs, line 525.
> run
Now when the panic occurs, we will trigger the breakpoint, and gdb
gives us back control. At this point, you can use the
bt command to
get a backtrace, and the
up command to move up and inspect the
callers’ state. You may also enjoy the “TUI mode”. Anyway, I’m
not really going to try to teach GDB here, I’m sure there are much
better tutorials available.
One thing I did not know: gdb even supports the ability to use a
limited subset of Rust expressions from within the debugger, so you
can do things like
p foo.0 to access the first field of a tuple. You
can even call functions and methods, but not through traits.
Final note: use rr
Another option that is worth emphasizing is that you can use the
rr
tool to get reversible debugging.
rr basically extends gdb
but allows you to not only step and move forward through your
program, but also backward. So – for example – after we break no
rust_panic, we could execute backwards and see what happened that
led us there. Using
rr is pretty straightforward and is explained
here. (There is also Huon’s old blog post, which
still seems fairly accurate.) I could not, however, figure out how to
use
rust-gdb with
rr replay, but even just plain old gdb works ok
– I filed #54433 about using
rust-gdb and
rr replay, so maybe
the answer is in there.
Ideas for the future
gdb support works pretty well. There were some rough edges we encountered:
- Dumping hashmaps and btree-maps doesn’t give useful output. It just shows their internal representation, which you don’t care about.
- It’d be nice to be able to do
cargo test --gdb(or, even better,
cargo test --rr) and have it handle all the details of getting you into the debugger.