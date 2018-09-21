This is a report on the first “office hours”, in which we discussed debugging Rust programs with gdb. I’m very grateful to Ramana Venkata for suggesting the topic, and to Tom Tromey, who joined in. (Tom has been doing a lot of the work of integrating rustc into gdb and lldb lately.)

This blog post is just going to be a quick summary of the basic workflow of using Rust with gdb on the command line. I’m assuming you are using Linux here, since I think otherwise you would prefer a different debugger. There are probably also nifty graphical tools you can use and maybe even IDE integrations, I’m not sure.

The setting

We specifically wanted to debug some test failures in a cargo project (esprit). When running cargo test , some of the tests would panic, and we wanted to track down why. This particular crate is also nightly only.

How to launch gdb

The first is to find the executable that runs the tests. This can be done by running cargo test -v and looking in the output for the final Running line. In this particular project (esprit), we needed to use nightly, so the command was something like:

> cargo +nightly test -v ... Running ` /home/espirit/target/debug/deps/prettier_rs-7c95ceaface142a9 `

Then one can invoke gdb with that executable. Note also that you need to be running a version of gdb that is somewhat recent in order to get good Rust support (ideally in the 8.x series). You can test your version of gdb by running gdb -v :

> gdb -v GNU gdb ( GDB ) Fedora 8.1-15.fc28 ...

To run gdb, it is recommended that you use the rust-gdb wrapper, which adds some Rust-specific pretty printers and other configuration. This is installed by rustup, and hence it respects the +nightly flag. In this case, we want to invoke it with the test executable. We are also going to set the environment variable RUST_TEST_THREADS to 1 ; this prevents the test runner from using multiple threads, since that complicates the process of stepping through the binary:

> RUST_TEST_THREADS = 1 rust-gdb target/debug/deps/prettier_rs-7c95ceaface142a9

Once you are in gdb

Once you are in gdb, you can run the program by typing run (or just r ). But in this case it will just run, find the test failure, and then exit, which isn’t exactly what we wanted: we wanted execution to stop when the panic! occurs and let us inspect what’s going on. To do that, you will need to set a breakpoint. In this case, we want to set it on the special function rust_panic , which is defined in libstd for this exact purpose. We can do that with the break command, as shown below. After setting the break, then we can run:

> break rust_panic Breakpoint 1 at 0x55555564e273: file libstd/panicking.rs, line 525. > run

Now when the panic occurs, we will trigger the breakpoint, and gdb gives us back control. At this point, you can use the bt command to get a backtrace, and the up command to move up and inspect the callers’ state. You may also enjoy the “TUI mode”. Anyway, I’m not really going to try to teach GDB here, I’m sure there are much better tutorials available.

One thing I did not know: gdb even supports the ability to use a limited subset of Rust expressions from within the debugger, so you can do things like p foo.0 to access the first field of a tuple. You can even call functions and methods, but not through traits.

Final note: use rr

Another option that is worth emphasizing is that you can use the rr tool to get reversible debugging. rr basically extends gdb but allows you to not only step and move forward through your program, but also backward. So – for example – after we break no rust_panic , we could execute backwards and see what happened that led us there. Using rr is pretty straightforward and is explained here. (There is also Huon’s old blog post, which still seems fairly accurate.) I could not, however, figure out how to use rust-gdb with rr replay , but even just plain old gdb works ok – I filed #54433 about using rust-gdb and rr replay , so maybe the answer is in there.

Ideas for the future

gdb support works pretty well. There were some rough edges we encountered: