In my previous post on the status of NLL, I promised to talk about “What is next?” for ownership and borrowing in Rust. I want to lay out the various limitations of Rust’s ownership and borrowing system that I see, as well as – where applicable – current workarounds. I’m curious to get feedback on which problems affect folks the most.

The first limitation I wanted to focus on is interprocedural conflicts. In fact, I’ve covered a special case of this before – where a closure conflicts with its creator function – in my post on Precise Closure Capture Clauses. But the problem is more general.

The problem

Oftentimes, it happens that we have a big struct that contains a number of fields, not all of which are used by all the methods. Consider a struct like this:

use std :: sync :: mpsc :: Sender ; struct MyStruct { widgets : Vec < MyWidget > , counter : usize , listener : Sender < () > , } struct MyWidget { .. }

Perhaps we have a method increment which increments the counter each time some sort of event occurs. It also fires off a message to some listener to let them know.

impl MyStruct { fn signal_event ( & mut self ) { self .counter += 1 ; self .listener .send (()) .unwrap (); } }

The problem arises when we try to invoke this method while we are simultaneously using some of the other fields of MyStruct . Suppose we are “checking” our widgets, and this process might generate the events we are counting; that might look like so:

impl MyStruct { fn check_widgets ( & mut self ) { for widget in & self .widgets { if widget .check () { self .signal_event (); } } } }

Unfortunately, this code is going to yield a compilation error. The error I get presently is:

error[E0502]: cannot borrow `*self` as mutable because it is also borrowed as immutable --> src/main.rs:26:17 | 24 | for widget in &self.widgets { | ------------- | | | immutable borrow occurs here | immutable borrow used here, in later iteration of loop 25 | if widget.check() { 26 | self.signal_event(); | ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ mutable borrow occurs here

What this message is trying to tell you is that:

During the loop, you are holding a borrow of self.widgets .

. You are then giving away access to self in order to call signal_event . The danger here is that signal_event may mutate self.widgets , which you are currently iterating over.

in order to call .

Now, you and I know that signal_event is not going to touch the self.widgets field, so there should be no problem here. But the compiler doesn’t know that, because it only examines one function at a time.

Inlining as a possible fix

The simplest way to fix this problem is to modify check_widgets to inline the body of signal_event :

impl MyStruct { fn check_widgets ( & mut self ) { for widget in & self .widgets { if widget .check () { // Inline `self.signal_event()`: self .counter += 1 ; self .listener .send (()) .unwrap (); } } } }

Now the compiler can clearly see that distinct fields of self are being used, so everything is hunky dory. Of course, now we’ve created a “DRY”-failure – we have two bits of code that know how to signal an event, and they could easily fall out of sync.

Factoring as a possible fix

One way to address the DRY failure is to factor our types better. For example, perhaps we can extract a EventSignal type and move the signal_event method there:

struct EventSignal { counter : usize , listener : Sender < () > , } impl EventSignal { fn signal_event ( & mut self ) { self .counter += 1 ; self .listener .send (()) .unwrap (); } }

Now we can modify the MyStruct type to embed an EventSignal :

struct MyStruct { widgets : Vec < MyWidget > , signal : EventSignal , }

Finally, instead of writing self.signal_event() , we will write self.signal.signal_event() :

impl MyStruct { fn check_widgets ( & mut self ) { for widget in & mut self .widgets { if widget .update () { self .signal .signal_event (); // <-- Changed } } } }

This code compiles fine, since the compiler now sees access to two distinct fields: widgets and signal . Moreover, we can invoke self.signal.signal_event() from as many places as we want without duplication.

Truth be told, factoring sometimes makes for cleaner code: e.g., in this case, there was a kind of “mini type” hiding within MyStruct , and it’s nice that we can extract it. But definitely not always. It can be more verbose, and I sometimes find that it makes things more opaque, simply because there are now just more structs running around that I have to look at. Some things are so simple that the complexity of having a struct outweights the win of isolating a distinct bit of functionality.

The other problem with factoring is that it doesn’t always work: sometimes we have methods that each use a specific set of fields, but those fields don’t factor nicely. For example, if we return to our original MyStruct (where everything was inlined), perhaps we might have a method that used both self.counter and self.widgets but not self.listener – the factoring we did can’t help us identify a function that uses counter but not listener .

Free variables as a general, but extreme solution

One very general way to sidestep our problem is to move things out of method form and into a “free function”. The idea is that instead of &mut self , you will take a separate &mut parameter for each field that you use. So signal_event might look like:

fn signal_event ( counter : & mut usize , listener : & Sender < () > ) { * counter += 1 ; listener .send (()) .unwrap (); }

Then we would replace self.signal_event() with:

signal_event ( & mut self .counter , & self .listener )

Obviously, this is a significant ergonomic regression. However, it is very effective at exposing the set of fields that will be accessed to our caller.

Moving to a free function also gives us some extra flexibility. You may have noted, for example, that the signal_event function takes a &Sender<()> and not a &mut Sender<()> . This is because the send method on Sender only requires &self , so a shared borrow is all we need. This means that we could invoke signal_event in some location where we needed another shared borrow of self.listener (perhaps another method or function).

View structs as a general, but extreme solution

I find moving to a free function to be ok in a pinch, but it’s pretty annoying if you have a lot of fields, or if the method you are converting calls other methods (in which case you need to identify the transitive set of fields). There is another technique I have used from time to time, though it’s fairly heavy weight. The idea is to define a “view struct” which has all the same fields as the orignal, but it uses references to identify if those fields are used in a “shared” (immutable) or “mutable” way.

For example, we might define CheckWidgetsView

struct CheckWidgetsView < ' me > { widgets : & ' me Vec < MyWidget > , counter : & ' me mut usize , listener : & ' me mut Sender < () > , }

Now we can define methods on the view without a problem:

impl < ' me > CheckWidgetsView < ' me > { fn signal_event ( & mut self ) { * self .counter += 1 ; self .listener .send (()) .unwrap (); } fn check_widgets ( & mut self ) { for widget in & self .widgets { if widget .check () { self .signal_event (); } } } }

You might wonder why this solved the problem. After all, the check_widgets method here basically looks the same – the compiler still sees two overlapping borrows:

a shared borrow of self.widgets , in the for loop

, in the for loop a mutable borrow of self , when invoking signal_event

The difference here lies in the type of self.widgets : because it is a &Vec<MyWidget> , we already know that the vector we are iterating over cannot change – that is, we are not giving away mutable access to the iterator itself, just to a reference to the iterator. So there is nothing that signal_event could do to mess up our iteration.

(Note that if we needed to mutate the widgets as we iterated, this “view struct” trick would not work here, and we’d be back where we started – or rather, we’d need a new view struct just for signal_event .)

One nice thing about view structs is that we can have more than one, and we can change the set of fields that each part refers to. So, for example, one sometimes has “double buffering”-like algorithms that use one field for input and one field for output, but which field is used alternates depending on the phase (and which perhaps use other fields in a shared capacity). Using view struct(s) can handle this quite elegantly.

Relation to closures

As I mentioned, one common place where this problem arises is actually with closures. This occurs because closures always capture entire local variables; so if a closure only uses some particular field of a local, it can create an unnecessary conflict. For example:

fn check_widgets ( & mut self ) { // Make a closure that uses `self.counter` // and `self.listener`; but it will actually // capture all of `self`. let signal_event = || { self .counter += 1 ; self .listener .send (()) .unwrap (); }; for widget in & self .widgets { if widget .check () { signal_event (); } } }

Even though it’s an instance of the same general problem, it’s worth calling out specially, because it can be solved in different ways. In fact, we’ve accepted RFC #2229, which proposes to change the closure desugaring. In this case, the closure would only capture self.counter and self.listener , avoiding the problem.

Extending the language to solve this problem

There has been discussion on and off about how to solve this problem. Clearly, there is a need to permit methods to expose information about which fields they access and how they access those fields, but it’s not clear what’s the best way to do this. There are a number of tradeoffs at play:

Adding more concepts to the surface language.

Core complexity; this probably involves extending the base borrow checker rules.

Annotation burden.

Semver considerations (see below).

There is some discussion of the view idea in this internals thread; I’ve also tinkered with the idea of merging views and traits, as described in this internals post. I’ve also toyed with the idea of trying to infer some of this information for private functions (or perhaps even crate-private functions), but I think it’d be best to start with some form of explicit syntax.

Semver considerations. One of the things you’ll notice about all of the solutions to the problem is that they are all ways of exposing information to the compiler about which fields will be used in signal_event or (in the case of view structs) how they will be used. This has semver implications: imagine you have a public function fn get(&self) -> &Foo that returns a reference to something in self . If we now permit your clients to invoke other methods while that borrow is live (because we know somehow that they won’t interfere), that is a semver commitment. The current version, where your struct is considered an atomic unit, gives you maximal freedom to change your implementation in the future, because it is maximally conservative with respect to what your clients can do.

Conclusion

The general problem here I think is being able to identify which fields are used by a method (or set of methods) and how. I’ve shown a number of workarounds you can use today. I’m interested to hear, however, how often this problem affects you, and which (if any) of the workarounds might have helped you. (As noted, I would break out closures into their own subcategory of this problem, and one for which we will hopefully have a solution sooner.)