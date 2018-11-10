After NLL: Moving from borrowed data and the sentinel pattern
Continuing on with my “After NLL” series, I want to look at another common error that I see and its solution: today’s choice is about moves from borrowed data and the Sentinel Pattern that can be used to enable them.
The problem
Sometimes when we have
&mut access to a struct, we have a need to
temporarily take ownership of some of its fields. Usually what
happens is that we want to move out from a field, construct something
new using the old value, and then replace it. So for example imagine
we have a type
Chain, which implements a simple linked list:
enum Chain {
Empty,
Link(Box<Chain>),
}
impl Chain {
fn with(next: Chain) -> Chain {
Chain::Link(Box::new(next))
}
}
Now suppose we have a struct
MyStruct and we are trying to add a link
to our chain; we might have something like:
struct MyStruct {
counter: u32,
chain: Chain,
}
impl MyStruct {
fn add_link(&mut self) {
self.chain = Chain::with(self.chain);
}
}
Now, if we try to run this code, we will receive the following error:
error[E0507]: cannot move out of borrowed content
--> ex1.rs:7:30
|
7 | self.chain = Chain::with(self.chain);
| ^^^^ cannot move out of borrowed content
The problem here is that we need to take ownership of
self.chain,
but you can only take ownership of things that you own. In this case,
we only have borrowed access to
self, because
add_link is
declared as
&mut self.
To put this as an analogy, it is as if you had borrowed a really nifty Lego building that your friend made so you could admire it. Then, later, you are building your own Lego thing and you realize you would like to take some of the pieces from their building and put them into yours. But you can’t do that – those pieces belong to your friend, not you, and that would leave a hole in their building.
Still, this is kind of annoying – after all, if we look at the larger
context, although we are moving
self.chain, we are going to replace
it shortly thereafter. So maybe it’s more like – we want to take
some blocks from our friend’s Lego building, but not to put them into
our own building. Rather, we were going to take it apart, build up
something new with a few extra blocks, and then put that new thing
back in the same spot – so, by the time they see their building
again, the “hole” will be all patched up.
Root of the problem: panics
You can imagine us doing a static analysis that permits you to take
ownership of
&mut borrowed data, as long as we can see that it will
be replaced before the function returns. There is one little niggly
problem though: can we be really sure that we are going to replace
self.chain? It turns out that we can’t, because of the possibility of
panics.
To see what I mean, let’s take that troublesome line and expand it out so we can see all the hidden steps. The original line was this:
self.chain = Chain::with(self.chain);
which we can expand to something like this:
let tmp0 = self.chain; // 1. move `self.chain` out
let tmp1 = Chain::with(tmp0); // 2. build new link
self.chain = tmp1; // 3. replace with `tmp2`
Written this way, we can see that in between moving
self.chain out and
replacing it, there is a function call:
Chain::with. And of course
it is possible for this function call to panic, at least in
principle. If it were to panic, then the stack would start unwinding,
and we would never get to step 3, where we assign
self.chain
again. This means that there might be a destructor somewhere along the
way that goes to inspect
self – if it were to try to access
self.chain, it would just find uninitialized memory. Or, even worse,
self might be located inside of some sort of
Mutex or something
else, so even if our thread panics, other threads might observe the
hole.
To return to our Lego analogy1, it is as if – after we removed some pieces from our friends Lego set – our parents came and made us go to bed before we were able to finish the replacement piece. Worse, our friend’s parents came over during the night to pick up the set, and so now when our friend gets it back, it has this big hole in it.
One solution: sentinel
In fact, there is a way to move out from an
&mut pointer – you
can use the function
std::mem::replace2.
replace sidesteps the
panic problem we just described because it requires you to already
have a new value at hand, so that we can move out from
self.chain and
immediately put a replacement there.
Our problem here is that we need to do the move before we can construct the replacement we want. So, one solution then is that we can put some temporary, dummy value in that spot. I call this a sentinel value – because it’s some kind of special value. In this particular case, one easy way to get the code to compile would be to stuff in an empty chain temporarily:
let chain = std::mem::replace(&mut self.chain, Chain::Empty);
self.chain = Chain::with(chain);
Now the compiler is happy – after all, even if
Chain::with panics,
it’s not a memory safety problem. If anybody happens to inspect
self.chain later, they won’t see uninitialized memory, they will see
an empty chain.
To return to our Lego analogy3, it’s as if, when we remove the pieces from our friend’s Lego set, we immediately stuff in a a replacement piece. It’s an ugly piece, with the wrong color and everything, but it’s ok – because our friend will never see it.
A more robust sentinel
The compiler is happy, but are we happy? Perhaps we are, but there is
one niggling detail. We wanted this empty chain to be a kind of
“temporary value” that nobody ever observes – but can we be sure of
that? Actually, in this particular example, we can be fairly
sure… other than the possibility of panic (which certainly remains,
but is perhaps acceptable, since we are in the process of tearing
things down), there isn’t really much else that can happen before
self.chain is replaced.
But often we are in a situation where we need to take temporary
ownership and then invoke other
self methods. Now, perhaps we expect
that these methods will never read from
self.chain – in other
words, we have a kind of interprocedural conflict. For example,
maybe to construct the new chain we invoke
self.extend_chain
instead, which reads
self.counter and creates that many new
links4 in the chain:
impl MyStruct {
fn add_link(&mut self) {
let chain = std::mem::replace(&mut self.chain, Chain::Empty);
let new_chain = self.extend_chain(chain);
self.chain = new_chain;
}
fn extend_chain(&mut self, chain: Chain) -> Chain {
for _ in 0 .. self.counter {
chain = Chain::with(chain);
}
chain
}
}
Now I would get a bit nervous. I think nobody ever observes this empty chain, but how can I be sure? At some point, you would like to test this hypothesis.
One solution here is to use a sentinel value that is otherwise
invalid. For example, I could change my
chain field to store an
Option<Chain>, with the invariant that
self.chain should
always be
Some, because if I ever observe a
None, it means
that
add_link is in progress. In fact, there is a handy method on
Option called
take that makes this quite easy to do:
struct MyStruct {
counter: u32,
chain: Option<Chain>, // <-- new
}
impl MyStruct {
fn add_link(&mut self) {
// Equivalent to:
// let link = std::mem::replace(&mut self.chain, None).unwrap();
let link = self.chain.take().unwrap();
self.chain = Some(Chain::with(self.chain));
}
}
Now, if I were to (for example) invoke
add_link recursively, I would
get a panic, so I would at least be alerted to the problem.
The annoying part about this pattern is that I have to “acknowledge”
it every time I reference
self.chain. In fact, we already saw that
in the code above, since we had to wrap the new value with
Some when
assigning to
self.chain. Similarly, to borrow the chain, we can’t
just do
&self.chain, but instead we have to do something like
self.chain.as_ref().unwrap(), as in the example below, which counts
the links in the chain:
impl MyStruct {
fn count_chain(&self) -> usize {
let mut links = 0;
let mut cursor: &Chain = self.chain.as_ref().unwrap();
loop {
match cursor {
Chain::Empty => return links,
Chain::Link(c) => {
links += 1;
cursor = c;
}
}
}
}
}
So, the pro of using
Option is that we get stronger error
detection. The con is that we have an ergonomic penalty.
Observation: most collections do not allocate when empty
One important detail when mucking about with sentinels: creating an
empty collection is generally “free” in Rust, at least for the
standard library. This is important because I find that the fields I
wish to move from are often collections of some kind or
another. Indeed, even in our motivating example here, the
Chain::Empty sentinel is an “empty” collection of sorts – but if
the field you wish to move were e.g. a
Vec<T> value, then you could
as well use
Vec::new() as a sentinel without having to worry about
wasteful memory allocations.
An alternative to sentinels: prevent unwinding through abort
There is a crate called
take_mut on crates.io that offers a
convenient alternative to installing a sentinel, although it does not
apply in all scenarios. It also raises some interesting questions
about “unsafe composability” that worry me a bit, which I’ll
discuss at the end.
To use
take_mut to solve this problem, we would rewrite our
add_link function
as follows:
fn add_link(&mut self) {
take_mut::take(&mut self.chain, |chain| {
Chain::with(chain)
});
}
The
take function works like so: first, it uses unsafe code to
move the value from
self.chain, leaving uninitialized memory in its
place. Then, it gives this value to the closure, which in this case
will execute
Chain::with and return a new chain. This new chain is
then installed to fill the hole that was left behind.
Of course, this begs the queston: what happens if the
Chain::with
function panics? Since
take has left a hole in the place of
self.chain, it is in a tough spot: the answer from the
take_mut
library is that it will abort the entire process. That is, unlike
with a
panic, there is no controlled shutdown. There is some
precedent for this: we do the same thing in the event of stack
overflow, memory exhaustion, and a “double panic” (that is, a panic
that occurs when unwinding another panic).
The idea of aborting the process is that, unlike unwinding, we are
guaranteeing that there are no more possible observers for that hole
in memory. Interestingly, in writing this article, I realized that
aborting the process does not compose with some other unsafe
abstractions you might want. Imagine, for example, that you had
memory mapped a file on disk and were supplying an
&mut reference
into that file to safe code. Or, perhaps you were using shared memory
between two processes, and had some kind of locked object in there –
after locking, you might obtain an
&mut into the memory of that
object. Put another way, if the
take_mut crate is safe, that means
that an
&mut can never point to memory not ultimately “owned” by the
current process. I am not sure if that’s a good decision for us to
make – though perhaps the real answer is that we need to permit
unsafe crates to be a bit more declarative about the conditions they
require from other crates, as I talk a bit about in this older blog
post on observational equivalence.
My recommenation
I would advise you to use some variant of the sentinel pattern. I
personally prefer to use a “signaling sentinel”5 like
Option if
it would be a bug for other code to read the field, unless the range
of code where the value is taken is very simple. So, in our original
example, where we just invoked
Chain::new, I would not bother with
an
Option – we can locally see that
self does not escape. But in
the variant where we recursively invoke methods on
self, I would,
because there it would be possible to recursively invoke
self.add_link or otherwise observe
self.chain in this intermediate
state.
It’s a bit annoying to use
Option for this because it’s so
explicit. I’ve sometimes created a
Take<T> type that wraps a
Option<T> and implements
DerefMut<Target = T>, so it can
transparently be used as a
T in most scenarios – but which will
panic if you attempt to deref the value while it is “taken”. This
might be a nice library, if it doesn’t exist already.
One other thing to remember: instead of using a sentinel, you may be
able to avoid moving altogether, and sometimes that’s better. For
example, if you have an
&mut Vec<T> and you need ownership of the
T values within, you can use the
drain iterator method. The only
real difference from
drain vs
into_iter is that
drain
leaves an empty iterator behind once iteration is complete.
(Similarly, if you are writing an API and have the option of choosing
between writing a
fn(self) -> Self sort of signature vs
fn(&mut
self), you might adopt the latter, as it gives your callers more
flexibility. But this is a bit subtle; it would make a good topic for
the Rust API guidelines, but I didn’t find it there.)
Discussion
Appendix A. Possible future directions
Besides creating a more ergonomic library to replace the use of
Option as a sentinel, I can think of a few plausible extensions to the
language that would alleviate this problem somewhat.
Tracking holes
The most obvious change is that we could plausibly extend the borrow
checker to permit moves out of an
&mut, so long as the value is
guaranteed to be replaced before the function returns or
panics. The “or panics” bit is the tricky part, of course.
Without any other extensions to the language, we would have to
consider virtually every operation to “potentially panic”, which would
be pretty limiting. Our “motivating example” from this post, for
example, would fail the test, because the
Chain::with function –
like any function – might potentially panic. The main thing this
would do is allow functions like
std::mem::replace and
std::mem::swap to be written in safe code, as well as other more
complex rotations. Handy, but not earth shattering.
If we wanted to go beyond that, we would have to start looking into effect type systems, which allow us to annotate functions with things like “does not panic” and so forth. I am pretty nervous about taking that particular “step up” in complexity – though there may be other use cases (for example, to enable FFI interoperability with things that longjmp, we might want ways to for functions to declare whether they panic and how anyway). But it feels like at best this will be a narrow tool that we wouldn’t expect people to use broadly.
In order to avoid annotation, @eddyb has tossed around the idea of an
“auto trait”-style effect system. Basically, you would be able to
state that you want to take as argument a “closure that can never call
the function
X” – in this case, that might mean “a closure that can
never invoke
panic!”. The compiler would then do a conservative
analysis of the closure’s call graph to figure out if it works. This
would then permit a variant of the
take_mut crate where we don’t
have to worry about aborting the process, because we know the closure
never panics. Of course, just like auto traits, this raises semver
concerns – sure, your function doesn’t panic now, but does that
mean you promise never to make it panic in the future?6
Permissions in, permissions out
There is another possible answer as well. We might generalize Rust’s
borrowing system to express the idea of a “borrow that never ends” –
presently that’s not something we can express. The idea would be that
a function like
add_link would take in an
&mut but somehow express
that, if a panic were to occur, the
&mut is fully invalidated.
I’m not particularly hopeful on this as a solution to this particular problem. There is a lot of complexity to address and it just doesn’t seem even close to worth it.
There are however some other cases where similar sorts of
“permission juggling” might be nice to express. For example, people
sometimes want the ability to have a variant on
insert – basically
a function that inserts a
T into a collection and then returns a
shared reference
&T to inserted data. The idea is that the caller
can then go on to do other “shared” operations on the map (e.g., other
map lookups). So the signature would look a little like this:
impl SomeCollection<T> {
fn insert_then_get(&mut self, data: T) -> &T {
//
}
}
This signature is of course valid in Rust today, but it has an
existing meaning that we can’t change. The meaning today is that the
function requires unique access to
self – and that unique access
has to persist until we’ve finished using the return value. It’s
precisely this interpretation that makes methods like
Mutex::get_mut sound.
If we were to move in this direction, we might look to languages like
Mezzo for inspiration, which encode this notion of “permissions in,
permissons out” more directly7. I’m definitely interested in
investigating this direction, particularly if we can use it to address
other proposed “reference types” like
&out (for taking references to
uninitialized memory which you must initialized),
&move, and so
forth. But this seems like a massive research effort, so it’s hard to
predict just what it would look like for Rust, and I don’t see us
adopting this sort of thing in the near to mid term.
Panic = Abort having semantic impact
Shortly after I posted this, Gankro tweeted the following:
[chanting in distance]— Alexis Beingessner (@Gankro) November 10, 2018
Appendix A With Panic=Abort Having Semantic Impact
I actually meant to talk about that, so I’m adding this quick section. You may have noticed that panics and unwinding are a big thing in this post. Unwinding, however, is only optional in Rust – many users choose instead to convert panics into a hard abort of the entire process. Presently, the type and borrow checkers do not consider this option in any way, but you could imagine them taking it into account when deciding whether a particular bit of code is safe, particularly in lieu of a more fancy effect system.
I am not a big fan of this. For one thing, it seems like it would
encourage people to opt into “panic = abort” just to avoid a sentinel
value here and there, which would lead to more of a split in the
ecosystem. But also, as I noted when discussing the
take_mut crate,
this whole approach presumes that an
&mut reference can only ever
refer to memory that is owned by the current process, and I’m not sure
that’s something we wish to state.
Still, food for thought.
Footnotes
-
I really like this Lego analogy. You’ll just have to bear with me. ↩
-
std::mem::replaceis a super useful function in all kinds of scenarios; worth having in your toolbox. ↩
-
OK, maybe I’m taking this analogy too far. Sorry. I need help. ↩
-
I bet you were wondering what that
counterfield was for – gotta admite that Chekhov’s Gun action. ↩
-
i.e., some sort of sentinel where a panic occurs if the memory is observed ↩
-
It occurs to me that we now have a corpus of crates at various versions. It would be interesting to see how common it is to make something panic which did not used to, as well sa to make other sorts of changes. ↩
-
Also related: fractional permissions and a whole host of other things. ↩