why async fn in traits are hard
After reading boat’s excellent post on asynchronous destructors,
I thought it might be a good idea to write some about
async fn in
traits. Support for
async fn in traits is probably the single most
common feature request that I hear about. It’s also one of the more
complex topics. So I thought it’d be nice to do a blog post kind of
giving the “lay of the land” on that feature – what makes it
complicated? What questions remain open?
I’m not making any concrete proposals in this post, just laying out
the problems. But do not lose hope! In a future post, I’ll lay out a
specific roadmap for how I think we can make incremental progress
towards supporting async fn in traits in a useful way. And, in the
meantime, you can use the
async-trait crate (but I get ahead of
myself…).
The goal
In some sense, the goal is simple. We would like to enable you to
write traits that include
async fn. For example, imagine we have
some
Database trait that lets you do various operations against a
database, asynchronously:
trait Database {
async fn get_user(
&self,
) -> User;
}
Today, you should use async-trait
Today, of course, the answer is that you should dtolnay’s
excellent
async-trait crate. This allows you to write
almost what we wanted:
#[async_trait]
trait Database {
async fn get_user(&self) -> User;
}
But what is really happening under the hood? As the crate’s documentation explains, this declaration is getting transformed to the following. Notice the return type.
trait Database {
fn get_user(&self) -> Pin<Box<dyn Future<Output = User> + Send + '_>>;
}
So basically you are returning a boxed
dyn Future – a future
object, in other words. This desugaring is rather different from what
happens with
async fn in other contexts – but why is that? The rest
of this post is going to explain some of the problems that
async fn
in traits is trying to solve, which may help explain why we have a
need for the
async-trait crate to begin with!
Async fn normally returns an impl Future
We saw that the
async-trait crate converts an
async fn to something
that returns a
dyn Future. This is contrast to the
async fn desugaring
that the Rust compiler uses, which produces an
impl Future. For example,
imagine that we have an inherent method
async fn get_user() defined on
some particular service type:
impl MyDatabase {
async fn get_user(&self) -> User {
...
}
}
This would get desugared to something similar to:
impl MyDatabase {
fn get_user(&self) -> impl Future<Output = User> + '_ {
...
}
}
So why does
async-trait do something different? Well, it’s
because of “Complication #1”…
Complication #1: returning
impl Trait in traits is not supported
Currently, we don’t support
-> impl Trait return types in traits.
Logically, though, we basically know what the semantics of such a
construct should be: it is equivalent to a kind of associated type.
That is, the trait is promising that invoking
get_user will return
some kind of future, but the precise type will be determined by the
details of the impl (and perhaps inferred by the compiler). So, if
know logically how
impl Trait in traits should behave, what stops
us from implementing it? Well, let’s see…
Complication #1a.
impl Trait in traits requires GATs
Let’s return to our
Database example. Imagine that we permitted
async fn in traits. We would therefore desugar
trait Database {
async fn get_user(&self) -> User;
}
into something that returns an
impl Future:
trait Database {
fn get_user(&self) -> impl Future<Output = User> + '_;
}
and then we would in turn desugar that into something that uses an associated type:
trait Database {
type GetUser<'s>: Future<Output = User> + 's;
fn get_user(&self) -> Self::GetUser<'_>;
}
Hmm, did you notice that I wrote
type GetUser<'s>, and not
type
GetUser? Yes, that’s right, this is not just an associated type,
it’s actually a generic associated type. The reason for
this is that
async fn always capture all of their arguments – so
whatever type we return will include the
&self as part of it, and
therefore it has to include the lifetime
's. So, that’s one
complication, we have to figure out generic associated types.
Now, in some sense that’s not so bad. Conceptually, GATs are fairly simple. Implementation wise, though, we’re still working on how to support them in rustc – this may require porting rustc to use chalk, though that’s not entirely clear. In any case, this work is definitely underway, but it’s going to take more time.
Unfortunately for us, GATs are only the beginning of the complications
around
async fn (and
impl Trait) in traits!
Complication #2: send bounds (and other bounds)
Right now, when you write an
async fn, the resulting future may or
may not implement
Send – the result depends on what state it
captures. The compiler infers this automatically, basically, in
typical auto trait fashion.
But if you are writing generic code, you may well want to need to
require that the resulting future is
Send. For example, imagine we
are writing a
finagle_database thing that, as part of its inner
working, happens to spawn off a parallel thread to get the current
user. Since we’re going to be spawning a thread with the result from
d.get_user(), that result is going to have to be
Send, which means
we’re going to want to write a function that looks something like
this1:
fn finagle_database<D: Database>(d: &D)
where
for<'s> D::GetUser<'s>: Send,
{
...
spawn(d.get_user());
...
}
This example seems “ok”, but there are four complications
- First, we wrote the name
GetUser, but that is something we introduced as part of “manually” desugaring
async fn get_user. What name would the user actually use?
- Second, writing
for<'s> D::GetUser<'s>is kind of grody, we’re obviously going to want more compact syntax (this is really an issue around generic associated types in general).
- Third, our example
Databasetrait has only one async fn, but obviously there might be many more. Probably we will want to make all of them
Sendor
None– so you can expand a lot more grody bounds in a real function!
- Finally, forcing the user to specify which exact async fns have to
return
Sendfutures is a semver hazard.
Let me dig into those a bit.
Complication #2a. How to name the associated type?
So we saw that, in a trait, returning an
impl Trait value is
equivalent to introducing a (possibly generic) associated type. But
how should we name this associated type? In my example, I introduced
a
GetUser associated type as the result of the
get_user
function. Certainly, you could imagine a rule like “take the name of
the function and convert it to camel case”, but it feels a bit hokey
(although I suspect that, in practice, it would work out just
fine). There have been other proposals too, such as
typeof
expressions and the like.
Complication #2b. Grody, complex bounds, especially around GATs.
In my example, I used the strawman syntax
for<'s> D::GetUser<'s>:
Send. In real life, unfortunately, the bounds you need may well get
more complex still. Consider the case where an
async fn has generic
parameters itself:
trait Foo {
async fn bar<A, B>(a: A, b: B);
}
Here, the future that results
bar is only going to be
Send if
A:
Send and
B: Send. This suggests a bound like
where
for<A: Send, B: Send> { S::bar<A, B>: Send }
From a conceptual point-of-view, bounds like these are no problem. Chalk can handle them just fine, for example. But I think this is pretty clearly a problem and not something that ordinary users are going to want to write on a regular basis.
Complication #2c. Listing specific associated types reveals implementation details
If we require functions to specify the exact futures that are
Send, that is not only tedious, it could be a semver
hazard. Consider our
finagle_database function – from its where
clause, we can see that it spawns out
get_user into a scoped
thread. But what if we wanted to modify it in the future to spawn off
more database operations? That would require us to modify the
where-clauses, which might in turn break our callers. Seems like a
problem, and it suggests that we might want some way to say “all
possible futures are send”.
Conclusion: We might want a new syntax for propagating auto traits to async fns
All of this suggests that we might want some way to propagate auto
traits through to the results of async fns explicitly. For example,
you could imagine supporting
async bounds, so that we might write
async Send instead of just
Send:
pub fn finagle_database<DB>(t: DB)
where
DB: Database + async Send,
{
}
This syntax would be some kind of “default” that expands to explicit
Send bounds both
DB and all the futures potentially returned by
DB.
Or perhaps we’d even want to avoid any syntax, and somehow
“rejigger” how
Send works when applied to traits that contain async
fns? I’m not sure about how that would work.
It’s worth pointing out this same problem can occur with
impl Trait
in return position2, or indeed any associaed
types. Therefore, we might prefer a syntax that is more general and
not tied to
async.
Complication #3: supporting dyn traits that have async fns
Now imagine that had our
trait Database, containing an
async fn
get_user. We might like to write functions that operate over
dyn Database
values. There are many reasons to prefer
dyn Database values:
- We don’t want to generate many copies of the same function, one per database type;
- We want to have collections of different sorts of databases, such as a
Vec<Box<dyn Database>>or something like that.
In practice, a desire to support
dyn Trait comes up in a lot of examples
where you would want to use
async fn in traits.
Complication #3a:
dyn Trait have to specify their associated type values
We’ve seen that
async fn in traits effectively desugars to a
(generic) associated type. And, under the current Rust rules, when you
have a
dyn Trait value, the type must specify the values for all
associated types. If we consider our desugared
Database trait, then,
it would have to be written
dyn Database<GetUser<'s> = XXX>. This is
obviously no good, for two reasons:
- It would require us to write out the full type for the
GetUser, which might be super complicated.
- And anyway, each
dyn Databaseis going to have a distinct
GetUsertype. If we have to specify
GetUser, then, that kind of defeats the point of using
dyn Databasein the first place, as the type is going to be specific to some particular service, rather than being a single type that applies to all services.
Complication #3b: no “right choice” for
X in
dyn Database<GetUser<'s> = X>
When we’re using
dyn Database, what we actually want is a type where
GetUser is not specified. In other words, we just want to write
dyn Database, full stop, and we want that to be expanded to
something that is perhaps “morally equivalent” to this:
dyn Database<GetUser<'s> = dyn Future<..> + 's>
In other words, all the caller really wants to know when it calls
get_user is that it gets back some future which it can poll. It
doesn’t want to know exactly which one.
Unfortunately, actually using
dyn Future<..> as the type there is
not a viable choice. We probably want a
Sized type, so that the
future can be stored, moved into a box, etc. We could imagine then
that
dyn Database defaults its “futures” to
Box<dyn Future<..>>
instead – well, actually,
Pin<Box<dyn Future>> would be a more
ergonomic choice – but there are a few concerns with that.
First, using
Box seems rather arbitrary. We don’t usually make
Box
this “special” in other parts of the language.
Second, where would this box get allocated? The actual trait impl for
our service isn’t using a box, it’s creating a future type and
returning it inline. So we’d need to generate some kind of “shim impl”
that applies whenever something is used as a
dyn Database – this
shim impl would invoke the main function, box the result, and return
that.
Third, because a
dyn Future type hides the underlying
future (that is, indeed, its entire purpose), it also blocks the auto
trait mechanism from figuring out if the result is
Send. Therefore,
when we make e.g. a
dyn Database type, we need to specify not only
the allocation mechanism we’ll use to manipulate the future (i.e., do
we use
Box?) but also whether the future is
Send or not.
Now you see why async-trait desugars the way it does
After reviewing all these problems, we now start to see where the
design of the
async-trait crate comes from:
- To avoid Complications #1 and #2,
async-traitdesugars
async fnto return a
dyn Futureinstead of an
impl Future.
- To avoid Complication #3,
async-traitchooses for you to use a
Pin<Box<dyn Future + Send>>(you can opt-out from the
Sendpart). This is almost always the correct default.
All in all, it’s a very nice solution.
The only real drawback here is that there is some performance hit from boxing the futures – but I suspect it is negligible in almost all applications. I don’t think this would be true if we boxed the results of all async fns; there are many cases where async fns are used to create small combinators, and there the boxing costs might start to add up. But only boxing async fns that go through trait boundaries is very different. And of course it’s worth highlighting that most languages box all their futures, all of the time. =)
Summary
So to sum it all up, here are some of the observations from this article:
async fndesugars to a fn returning
impl Trait, so if we want to support
async fnin traits, we should also support fns that return
impl Traitin traits.
- It’s worth pointing out also that sometimes you have to manually
desugar an
async fnto a
fnthat returns
impl Futureto avoid capturing all your arguments, so the two go hand in hand.
- It’s worth pointing out also that sometimes you have to manually desugar an
- Returning
impl Traitin a trait is equivalent to an associated type in the trait.
- This associated type does need to be nameable, but what name should we give this associated type?
- Also, this associated type often has to be generic, especially
for
async fn.
- Applying
Sendbounds to the futures that can be generated is tedious, grody, and reveals semver details. We probably some way to make that more ergonomic.
- This quite likely applies to the general
impl Traitcase too, but it may come up somewhat less frequently.
- This quite likely applies to the general
- We do want the ability to have
dyn Traitversions of traits that contain associated functions and/or
impl Traitreturn types.
- But currently we have no way to have a
dyn Traitwithout fully specifying all of its associated types; in our case, those associated types have a 1-to-1 relationship with the
Selftype, so that defeats the whole point of
dyn Trait.
- Therefore, in the case of
dyn Trait, we would want to have the
async fnwithin returning some form of
dyn Future. But we would have to effectively “hardcode” two choices:
- What form of pointer to use (e.g.,
Box)
- Is the resulting future
Send,
Sync, etc
- What form of pointer to use (e.g.,
- This applies to the general
impl Traitcase too.
- But currently we have no way to have a
The goal of this post was just to lay out the problems. I hope to
write some follow-up posts digging a bit into the solutions – though
for the time being, the solution is clear: use the
async-trait
crate.
Footnotes
-
Astute readers might note that I’m eliding a further challenge, which is that you need a scoping mechanism here to handle the lifetimes. Let’s assume we have something like Rayon’s scope or crossbeam’s scope available. ↩
-
Still, consider a trait
IteratorXthat is like
Iterator, where the adapters return
impl Trait. In such a case, you probably want a way to say not only “I take a
T: IteratorX + Send” but also that the
IteratorXvalues returned by calls to
mapand the like are
Send. Presently you would have to list out the specific associated types you want, which also winds up revealing implementation details. ↩