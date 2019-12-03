I want to write about an idea that Josh Triplett and I have been iterating on to revamp the lang team RFC process. I have written a draft of an RFC already, but this blog post aims to introduce the idea and some of the motivations. The key idea of the RFC is formalize the steps leading up to an RFC, as well as to capture the lang team operations around project groups. The hope is that, if this process works well, it can apply to teams beyond the lang team as well.

TL;DR

In a nutshell, the proposal is this:

When you see a problem you think we should try to solve, you open an issue on the lang-team repository. This is called a proposal issue .

. In the proposal issue , you include a description of the problem and a link to a thread on internals where the problem is being discussed. You might have a sketch of a solution in mind, but that’s not required. Even if there is a possible solution, we would always expect to start by looking at different alternatives as well, to make sure we’re headed in the overall direction. Proposals would not be expected to use the full RFC template. The idea is to be lightweight. It is important that discussion does not take place on the issue.

, you include a description of the problem and a link to a thread on internals where the problem is being discussed. The lang-team periodically reviews those issues. If someone on the team likes the idea, we will create a “project group” around the design. Each project group has a repository, a lang team liaison, and one or more shepherds. The repository houses the draft RFC and potentially other documents, such as design notes.

The project group will continue working on the idea until it is complete, meaning that the design has been implemented and become stable. For smaller ideas, this could go quite quickly; for larger ideas, it might take longer. (Of course, we may also decide to cancel the idea at some point.)

Note that I did not say anything yet about the main RFCs repository. The idea is that, when a project group feels the design is ready, they will open the RFC on the main repository. At that point, the RFC represents a design that has already undergone a fair amount of iteration. Moreover, the shepherds and lang team liaison should ensure that the lang team is getting regular updates on the progress. Therefore, the RFC process itself should go significantly faster.

One of my hopes is that a lighter and faster RFC process will also mean that we can use RFCs for smaller decisions, and not just the final design. For example, I think it’d be useful to write an RFC documenting a major choice in the direction, and then have follow-up RFCs that work out some of the details. (This is somewhat similar to the eRFC idea that we used for coroutines but never formalized.)

Goal: Increased transparency

One of the goals here is to increase our transparency – specifically, I want it to be easier to follow along with the design that is taking place. I also want you to be able to control how “deeply” you follow along. I think that this proposal helps in two ways:

First, the lang team will have an active list of project groups which represent the work that is being monitored by the team. This alone gives a good overview of what we’re doing.

which represent the work that is being monitored by the team. This alone gives a good overview of what we’re doing. Each project group should also have a repository documenting their meetings and communication channels. A well-run group will also have links to blog posts, discussion articles, or other documents. So if you want to dig deeper into a design, or get involved, you can do it that way.

Finally, the RFC repo itself is a good way to get an overview of “major” decisions that are taking place. Monitoring this repo would be a good way for you to raise a red flag if you see something that has been overlooked. However, since RFCs will often be the result of a lot more iteration and design, it wouldn’t be the best place for smaller bikeshedding.

One thing that is worth emphasizing is that RFCs in this model will not be ‘early stage’ ideas. They will be the result of a lot more iteration. This will frequently mean that we are not looking for “general feedback” so much as specific, useful criticism.

Goal: Clearer on-ramp

Another goal is to make a clearer “on-ramp” for getting the lang team’s attention. Right now, there isn’t really a good way to “propose” an idea and bring it to the lang team’s attention. You can create a thread on internals, but that is not guaranteed to be seen. You can open an RFC, but if the idea is half-baked, you will get pushback, and if it’s highly developed, you might find that you’ve been going down the wrong road.

I feel like this procedure offers a clearer “invitation” for bringing an idea forward. I think it’s important though that we couple it with lang-team procedures that help us ensure that we stay on top of meeting proposals.

Putting this idea into practice

One question that arises with this idea is what to do with the existing RFC PRs on the repository. If we adopt this proposal, my plan is to encourage authors to migrate those PRs to proposal issues instead. After some period of time, we will close the RFC PRs (except for those that have an active project group behind them). We could also consider an automatic migration, but I think it might be useful to be a bit more selective.

Lang team practice and serendipity

Although it is not part of the RFC proper, I think that it is also important for the lang-team to restructure how we operate a bit. I would like us to use project groups to expose and declare the things we are actively working on, and I think we should devote most of our time to those things. But I also think we should reserve some time for ideas that are not on that list.

I have two goals here. First, sometimes there are just smaller ideas that will never be a kind of “top priority” but are nonetheless nice to have. A prime example might be a syntactic addition like if let .

Second, sometimes there are nice ideas like RFC 2580. These ideas have been well developted, and it might be good to move forward, but it’s hard to find the time to discuss them. As a result, the RFCs hang about in a sort of “limbo”, where it’s totally unclear whether anything will ever happen.

I also expect that as part of this we will impose cerain limits. For example, I don’t think any one person should be shepherding or serving as a liason for more than a few things at a time – possibly just one if the proposal is big enough. That will put an overall cap on how much the lang team can try to do at one time, but that seems like a good limit. The [Shepherding 3.0][3.0] blog post had more notes on this topic.

I am hoping that if we have a clearer meeting queue, we can put ideas like that on the list, and at least there will be a clear time to discuss and decide definitively whether we can indeed move forward or not.

Conclusion

In general, you can think of the RFC process as a kind of “funnel” with a number of stages. We’ve traditionally thought of the process as beginning at the point where an RFC with a complete design is opened, but of course the design process really begins much earlier. Moreover, a single bit of design can often span multiple RFCs, at least for complex features – moreover, at least in our current process, we often have changes to the design that occur during the implementation stage as well. This can sometimes be difficult to keep up with, even for lang-team members.

This post describes a revision to the process that aims to “intercept” proposals at an earlier stage. It also proposes to create “project groups” for design work and a dedicated repository that can house documents. For smaller designs, these groups and repositories might be small and simple. But for larger designs, they offer a space to include a lot more in the way of design notes and other documents.

Assuming we adopt this process, one of the things I think we should be working on is developing “best practices” around these repositories. For example, I think that for every non-trivial design decision, we should be creating a summary document that describes the pros/cons and the eventual decision (along with, potentially, comments from people who disagreed with that decision outlining their reasoning).

We are already starting to experiment with this sort of process. The FFI-unwind project group, for example, is pursuing an attempt to decide on the rules regarding unwinding across FFI boundaries. And, as I noted in my post announcing the Async Interviews, I’d like to see us collecting design notes for new traits and features that we propose in the async space.

As always, I’d love to hear your feedback. Please leave any comments in the internals thread devoted to the “Adventures in Consensus” series.

Thanks

I just wanted to add a “Thank you!” to Josh Triplett, who co-developed a lot of these specific ideas with me, but also Withoutboats, Yoshua Wuyts, Centril, Steve Klabnik, and the many others that have been discussing variants of this proposal with me over time.