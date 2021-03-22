Hey folks! As part of the Async Vision Doc effort, I’m planning on holding two public drafting sessions tomorrow, March 23rd:

During these sessions, we’ll be looking over the status quo issues and writing a story or two! If you’d like to join, ping me on Discord or Zulip and I’ll send you the Zoom link.

The vision…what?

Never heard of the async vision doc? It’s a new thing we’re trying as part of the Async Foundations Working Group:

We are launching a collaborative effort to build a shared vision document for Async Rust. Our goal is to engage the entire community in a collective act of the imagination: how can we make the end-to-end experience of using Async I/O not only a pragmatic choice, but a joyful one?

Read the full blog post for more.