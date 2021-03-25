I’m scheduling two more public drafting sessions for tomorrow, Match 26th:

On March 26th at 10am ET (click to see in your local timezone), we will be working on writing a story about the challenges of writing a library that can be reused across many runtimes (rust-lang/wg-async-foundations#45);

On March 26th at 2pm ET (click to see in your local tomezone), we will be working on writing a story about the difficulty of debugging and interpreting async stack traces (rust-lang/wg-async-foundations#69).

If you’re available and have interest in one of those issues, please join us! Just ping me on Discord or Zulip and I’ll send you the Zoom link.

I also plan to schedule more sessions next week, so stay tuned!

The vision…what?

Never heard of the async vision doc? It’s a new thing we’re trying as part of the Async Foundations Working Group:

We are launching a collaborative effort to build a shared vision document for Async Rust. Our goal is to engage the entire community in a collective act of the imagination: how can we make the end-to-end experience of using Async I/O not only a pragmatic choice, but a joyful one?

Read the full blog post for more.