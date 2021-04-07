My week is very scheduled, so I am not able to host any public drafting sessions this week – however, Ryan Levick will be hosting two sessions!

When Who Topic Thu at 07:00 ET Ryan The need for Async Traits Fri at 07:00 ET Ryan Challenges from cancellation

If you’re available and those stories sound like something that interests you, please join him! Just ping me or Ryan on Discord or Zulip and we’ll send you the Zoom link. If you’ve already joined a previous session, the link is the same as before.

Sneak peek: Next week

Next week, we will be holding more vision doc writing sessions. We are now going to expand the scope to go beyond “status quo” stories and cover “shiny future” stories as well. Keep your eyes peeled for a post on the Rust blog and further updates!

The vision…what?

Never heard of the async vision doc? It’s a new thing we’re trying as part of the Async Foundations Working Group:

We are launching a collaborative effort to build a shared vision document for Async Rust. Our goal is to engage the entire community in a collective act of the imagination: how can we make the end-to-end experience of using Async I/O not only a pragmatic choice, but a joyful one?

Read the full blog post for more.