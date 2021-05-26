You may have heard that the Rust 2021 Edition is coming. Along with my daughter Daphne, I have recorded a little song in honor of the occasion! The full lyrics are below – if you feel inspired, please make your own version! Enjoy!

Video

Lyrics

(Spoken)

Breaking changes where no code breaks.

Sounds impossible, no?

But in the Rust language, you might say that we like to do impossible things.

It isn’t easy.

You may ask, how do we manage such a thing?

That I can tell you in one word… Edition!



(Chorus)

Edition, edition… edition!

(Lang)

Who day and night

Is searching for a change

Whatever they can do

So Rust’s easier for you

Who sometimes finds

They have to tweak the rules

And change a thing or two in Rust?

(All)

The lang team, the lang team… edition!

The lang team, the lang team… edition!

(Libs)

Who designs the traits that we use each day?

All the time, in every way?

Who updates the prelude so that we can call

The methods that we want no sweat

(All)

The libs team, the libs team… edition!

The libs team, the libs team… edition!

(Users)

Three years ago I changed my code

to Rust twenty eighteen

Some dependencies did not

But they… kept working.

(All)

The users, the users… edition!

The users, the users… edition!

(Tooling)

And who does all this work

To patch and tweak and fix

Migrating all our code

Each edition to the next

(All)

The tooling, the tooling… edition!

The tooling, the tooling… edition!

(Spoken)

And here in Rust, we’ve always had our little slogans.

For instance, abstraction… without overhead.

Concurrency… without data races.

Stability… without stagnation.

Hack… without fear.

But we couldn’t do all of those things…

not without…

Edition!