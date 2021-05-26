Edition: the song
You may have heard that the Rust 2021 Edition is coming. Along with my daughter Daphne, I have recorded a little song in honor of the occasion! The full lyrics are below – if you feel inspired, please make your own version!1 Enjoy!
Video
Lyrics
(Spoken)
Breaking changes where no code breaks.
Sounds impossible, no?
But in the Rust language, you might say that we like to do impossible things.
It isn’t easy.
You may ask, how do we manage such a thing?
That I can tell you in one word… Edition!
(Chorus)
Edition, edition… edition!
(Lang)
Who day and night
Is searching for a change
Whatever they can do
So Rust’s easier for you
Who sometimes finds
They have to tweak the rules
And change a thing or two in Rust?
(All)
The lang team, the lang team… edition!
The lang team, the lang team… edition!
(Libs)
Who designs the traits that we use each day?
All the time, in every way?
Who updates the prelude so that we can call
The methods that we want no sweat
(All)
The libs team, the libs team… edition!
The libs team, the libs team… edition!
(Users)
Three years ago I changed my code
to Rust twenty eighteen
Some dependencies did not
But they… kept working.
(All)
The users, the users… edition!
The users, the users… edition!
(Tooling)
And who does all this work
To patch and tweak and fix
Migrating all our code
Each edition to the next
(All)
The tooling, the tooling… edition!
The tooling, the tooling… edition!
(Spoken)
And here in Rust, we’ve always had our little slogans.
For instance, abstraction… without overhead.
Concurrency… without data races.
Stability… without stagnation.
Hack… without fear.
But we couldn’t do all of those things…
not without…
Edition!
Footnotes
OMG, that would be amazing. I’ll update the post with any such links I find. ↩