The second “Cross Team Collaboration Fun Times” (CTCFT) meeting will take place one week from today, on 2021-06-21 (in your time zone)! This post describes the main agenda items for the meeting; you’ll find the full details (along with a calendar event, zoom details, etc) on the CTCFT website.

Afterwards: Social hour

After the CTCFT this week, we are going to try an experimental social hour. The hour will be coordinated in the #ctcft stream of the rust-lang Zulip. The idea is to create breakout rooms where people can gather to talk, hack together, or just chill.

Turbowish and Tokio console

Presented by: pnkfelix and others (TBD)

Rust programs are known for being performant and correct – but what about when that’s not true? Unfortunately, the state of the art for Rust tooling today can often be a bit difficult. This is particularly true for Async Rust, where users need insights into the state of the async runtime so that they can resolve deadlocks and tune performance. This talk discuss what top-notch debugging and tooling for Rust might look like. One particularly exciting project in this area is tokio-console, which lets users visualize the state of projects build on the tokio library.

Guiding principles for Rust

Presented by: nikomatsakis

As Rust grows, we need to ensure that it retains a coherent design. Establishing a set of “guiding principles” is one mechanism for doing that. Each principle captures a goal that Rust aims to achieve, such as ensuring correctness, or efficiency. The principles give us a shared vocabulary to use when discussing designs, and they are ordered so as to give guidance in resolving tradeoffs. This talk will walk through a draft set of guiding principles for Rust that nikomatsakis has been working on, along with examples of how they those principles are enacted through Rust’s language, library, and tooling.