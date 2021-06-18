Hey everyone! At the CTCFT meeting this Monday (2021-06-21), we’re going to try a “social hour”. The idea is really simple: for the hour after the meeting, we will create breakout rooms in Zoom with different themes. You can join any breakout room you like and hangout.

The themes for the breakout rooms will be based on suggestions. If you have an idea for a room you’d like to try, you can post it in a dedicated topic on the #ctcft Zulip stream. Or, if you see somebody else has posted an idea that you like, then add a 👍 emoji. We’ll create the final breakout list based on what we see there.

The breakout rooms can be as casual or focused as you like. For example, we will have some default rooms for hanging out – please make suggestons for icebreaker topics on Zulip! We also plan to have some rooms where people are chatting while doing Rust work: for example, yaahc suggested for folks who want to write mentoring instructions.

Also: a reminder that there is a CTCFT Calendar that you can subscribe to to be reminded of future meetings. If you like, I can add you to the invite, just ask on Zulip or Discord.

See you there!