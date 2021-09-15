The next “Cross Team Collaboration Fun Times” (CTCFT) meeting will take place next Monday, on 2021-09-20 (in your time zone)! This post covers the agenda. You’ll find the full details (along with a calendar event, zoom details, etc) on the CTCFT website.

Agenda

Announcements

Interest group panel discussion

We’re going to try something a bit different this time! The agenda is going to focus on Rust interest groups and domain working groups, those brave explorers who are trying to put Rust to use on all kinds of interesting domains. Rather than having fixed presentations, we’re going to have a panel discussion with representatives from a number of Rust interest groups and domain groups, led by AngelOnFira. The idea is to open a channel for communication about how to have more active communication and feedback between interest groups and the Rust teams (in both directions).

Afterwards: Social hour

After the CTCFT this week, we are going to try an experimental social hour. The hour will be coordinated in the #ctcft stream of the rust-lang Zulip. The idea is to create breakout rooms where people can gather to talk, hack together, or just chill.