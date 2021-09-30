Dyn async traits, part 1
Over the last few weeks, Tyler Mandry and I have been digging hard into what it will take to implement async fn in traits. Per the new lang team initiative process, we are collecting our design thoughts in an ever-evolving website, the async fundamentals initiative. If you’re interested in the area, you should definitely poke around; you may be interested to read about the MVP that we hope to stabilize first, or the (very much WIP) evaluation doc which covers some of the challenges we are still working out. I am going to be writing a series of blog posts focusing on one particular thing that we have been talking through: the problem of
dyn and
async fn. This first post introduces the problem and the general goal that we are shooting for (but don’t yet know the best way to reach).
What we’re shooting for
What we want is simple. Imagine this trait, for “async iterators”:
trait AsyncIter {
type Item;
async fn next(&mut self) -> Option<Self::Item>;
}
We would like you to be able to write a trait like that, and to implement it in the obvious way:
struct SleepyRange {
start: u32,
stop: u32,
}
impl AsyncIter for SleepyRange {
type Item = u32;
async fn next(&mut self) -> Option<Self::Item> {
tokio::sleep(1000).await; // just to await something :)
let s = self.start;
if s < self.stop {
self.start = s + 1;
Some(s)
} else {
None
}
}
}
You should then be able to have a
Box<dyn AsyncIter<Item = u32>> and use that in exactly the way you would use a
Box<dyn Iterator<Item = u32>> (but with an
await after each call to
next, of course):
let b: Box<dyn AsyncIter<Item = u32>> = ...;
let i = b.next().await;
Desugaring to an associated type
Consider this running example:
trait AsyncIter {
type Item;
async fn next(&mut self) -> Option<Self::Item>;
}
Here, the
next method will desugar to a fn that returns some kind of future; you can think of it like a generic associated type:
trait AsyncIter {
type Item;
type Next<'me>: Future<Output = Self::Item> + 'me;
fn next(&mut self) -> Self::Next<'_>;
}
The corresponding desugaring for the impl would use type alias impl trait:
struct SleepyRange {
start: u32,
stop: u32,
}
// Type alias impl trait:
type SleepyRangeNext<'me> = impl Future<Output = u32> + 'me;
impl AsyncIter for InfinityAndBeyond {
type Item = u32;
type Next<'me> = SleepyRangeNext<'me>;
fn next(&mut self) -> SleepyRangeNext<'me> {
async move {
tokio::sleep(1000).await;
let s = self.start;
... // as above
}
}
}
This desugaring works quite well for standard generics (or
impl Trait). Consider this function:
async fn process<T>(t: &mut T) -> u32
where
T: AsyncIter<Item = u32>,
{
let mut sum = 0;
while let Some(x) = t.next().await {
sum += x;
if sum > 22 {
break;
}
}
sum
}
This code will work quite nicely. For example, when you call
t.next(), the resulting future will be of type
T::Next. After monomorphization, the compiler will be able to resolve
<SleepyRange as AsyncIter>::Next to the
SleepyRangeNext type, so that the future is known exactly. In fact, crates like embassy already use this desugaring, albeit manually and only on nightly.
Associated types don’t work for dyn
Unfortunately, this desugaring causes problems when you try to use
dyn values. Today, when you have
dyn AsyncIter, you must specify the values for all associated types defined in
AsyncIter. So that means that instead of
dyn AsyncIter<Item = u32>, you would have to write something like
for<'me> dyn AsyncIter<
Item = u32,
Next<'me> = SleepyRangeNext<'me>,
>
This is clearly a non-starter from an ergonomic perspective, but is has an even more pernicious problem. The whole point of a
dyn trait is to have a value where we don’t know what the underlying type is. But specifying the value of
Next<'me> as
SleepyRangeNext means that there is exactly one impl that could be in use here. This
dyn value must be a
SleepyRange, since no other impl has that same future.
Conclusion: For
dyn AsyncIter to work, the future returned by
next() must be independent of the actual impl. Furthermore, it must have a fixed size. In other words, it needs to be something like
Box<dyn Future<Output = u32>>.
How the
async-trait crate solves this problem
You may have used the
async-trait crate. It resolves this problem by not using an associated type, but instead desugaring to
Box<dyn Future> types:
trait AsyncIter {
type Item;
fn next(&mut self) -> Box<dyn Future<Output = Self::Item> + Send + 'me>;
}
This has a few disadvantages:
- It forces a
Boxall the time, even when you are using
AsyncIterwith static dispatch.
- The type as given above says that the resulting future must be
Send. For other async fn, we use auto traits to analyze automatically whether the resulting future is send (it is
Sendit if it can be, in other words; we don’t declare up front whether it must be).
Conclusion: Ideally we want
Box when using
dyn, but not otherwise
So far we’ve seen:
- If we desugar async fn to an associated type, it works well for generic cases, because we can resolve the future to precisely the right type.
- But it doesn’t work for doesn’t work well for
dyntrait, because the rules of Rust require that we specify the value of the associated type exactly. For
dyntraits, we really want the returned future to be something like
Box<dyn Future>.
- Using
Boxdoes mean a slight performance penalty relative to static dispatch, because we must allocate the future dynamically.
- Using
What we would ideally want is to only pay the price of
Box when using
dyn:
- When you use
AsyncIterin generic types, you get the desugaring shown above, with no boxing and static dispatch.
- But when you create a
dyn AsyncIter, the future type becomes
Box<dyn Future<Output = u32>>.
- (And perhaps you can choose another “smart pointer” type besides
Box, but I’ll ignore that for now and come back to it later.)
In upcoming posts, I will dig into some of the ways that we might achieve this.