Over the last few weeks, Tyler Mandry and I have been digging hard into what it will take to implement async fn in traits. Per the new lang team initiative process, we are collecting our design thoughts in an ever-evolving website, the async fundamentals initiative. If you’re interested in the area, you should definitely poke around; you may be interested to read about the MVP that we hope to stabilize first, or the (very much WIP) evaluation doc which covers some of the challenges we are still working out. I am going to be writing a series of blog posts focusing on one particular thing that we have been talking through: the problem of dyn and async fn . This first post introduces the problem and the general goal that we are shooting for (but don’t yet know the best way to reach).

What we’re shooting for

What we want is simple. Imagine this trait, for “async iterators”:

trait AsyncIter { type Item ; async fn next ( & mut self ) -> Option < Self :: Item > ; }

We would like you to be able to write a trait like that, and to implement it in the obvious way:

struct SleepyRange { start : u32 , stop : u32 , } impl AsyncIter for SleepyRange { type Item = u32 ; async fn next ( & mut self ) -> Option < Self :: Item > { tokio :: sleep ( 1000 ) .await ; // just to await something :) let s = self .start ; if s < self .stop { self .start = s + 1 ; Some ( s ) } else { None } } }

You should then be able to have a Box<dyn AsyncIter<Item = u32>> and use that in exactly the way you would use a Box<dyn Iterator<Item = u32>> (but with an await after each call to next , of course):

let b : Box < dyn AsyncIter < Item = u32 >> = ... ; let i = b .next () .await ;

Desugaring to an associated type

Consider this running example:

trait AsyncIter { type Item ; async fn next ( & mut self ) -> Option < Self :: Item > ; }

Here, the next method will desugar to a fn that returns some kind of future; you can think of it like a generic associated type:

trait AsyncIter { type Item ; type Next < 'me > : Future < Output = Self :: Item > + 'me ; fn next ( & mut self ) -> Self :: Next < '_ > ; }

The corresponding desugaring for the impl would use type alias impl trait:

struct SleepyRange { start : u32 , stop : u32 , } // Type alias impl trait: type SleepyRangeNext < 'me > = impl Future < Output = u32 > + 'me ; impl AsyncIter for InfinityAndBeyond { type Item = u32 ; type Next < 'me > = SleepyRangeNext < 'me > ; fn next ( & mut self ) -> SleepyRangeNext < 'me > { async move { tokio :: sleep ( 1000 ) .await ; let s = self .start ; ... // as above } } }

This desugaring works quite well for standard generics (or impl Trait ). Consider this function:

async fn process < T > ( t : & mut T ) -> u32 where T : AsyncIter < Item = u32 > , { let mut sum = 0 ; while let Some ( x ) = t .next () .await { sum += x ; if sum > 22 { break ; } } sum }

This code will work quite nicely. For example, when you call t.next() , the resulting future will be of type T::Next . After monomorphization, the compiler will be able to resolve <SleepyRange as AsyncIter>::Next to the SleepyRangeNext type, so that the future is known exactly. In fact, crates like embassy already use this desugaring, albeit manually and only on nightly.

Associated types don’t work for dyn

Unfortunately, this desugaring causes problems when you try to use dyn values. Today, when you have dyn AsyncIter , you must specify the values for all associated types defined in AsyncIter . So that means that instead of dyn AsyncIter<Item = u32> , you would have to write something like

for < 'me > dyn AsyncIter < Item = u32 , Next < 'me > = SleepyRangeNext < 'me > , >

This is clearly a non-starter from an ergonomic perspective, but is has an even more pernicious problem. The whole point of a dyn trait is to have a value where we don’t know what the underlying type is. But specifying the value of Next<'me> as SleepyRangeNext means that there is exactly one impl that could be in use here. This dyn value must be a SleepyRange , since no other impl has that same future.

Conclusion: For dyn AsyncIter to work, the future returned by next() must be independent of the actual impl. Furthermore, it must have a fixed size. In other words, it needs to be something like Box<dyn Future<Output = u32>> .

How the async-trait crate solves this problem

You may have used the async-trait crate. It resolves this problem by not using an associated type, but instead desugaring to Box<dyn Future> types:

trait AsyncIter { type Item; fn next(&mut self) -> Box<dyn Future<Output = Self::Item> + Send + 'me>; }

This has a few disadvantages:

It forces a Box all the time, even when you are using AsyncIter with static dispatch.

all the time, even when you are using with static dispatch. The type as given above says that the resulting future must be Send . For other async fn, we use auto traits to analyze automatically whether the resulting future is send (it is Send it if it can be, in other words; we don’t declare up front whether it must be).

Conclusion: Ideally we want Box when using dyn , but not otherwise

So far we’ve seen:

If we desugar async fn to an associated type, it works well for generic cases, because we can resolve the future to precisely the right type.

But it doesn’t work for doesn’t work well for dyn trait, because the rules of Rust require that we specify the value of the associated type exactly. For dyn traits, we really want the returned future to be something like Box<dyn Future> . Using Box does mean a slight performance penalty relative to static dispatch, because we must allocate the future dynamically.

trait, because the rules of Rust require that we specify the value of the associated type exactly. For traits, we really want the returned future to be something like .

What we would ideally want is to only pay the price of Box when using dyn :

When you use AsyncIter in generic types, you get the desugaring shown above, with no boxing and static dispatch.

in generic types, you get the desugaring shown above, with no boxing and static dispatch. But when you create a dyn AsyncIter , the future type becomes Box<dyn Future<Output = u32>> . (And perhaps you can choose another “smart pointer” type besides Box , but I’ll ignore that for now and come back to it later.)

, the future type becomes .

In upcoming posts, I will dig into some of the ways that we might achieve this.