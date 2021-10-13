The next “Cross Team Collaboration Fun Times” (CTCFT) meeting will take place next Monday, on 2021-10-18 (in your time zone)! This post covers the agenda. You’ll find the full details (along with a calendar event, zoom details, etc) on the CTCFT website.

Agenda

The theme for this meeting is exploring ways to empower and organize contributors.

(5 min) Opening remarks 👋 (nikomatsakis)

(5 min) CTCFT update (angelonfira)

(20 min) Sprints and groups implementing the async vision doc (tmandry)

(15 min) rust-analyzer talk (TBD) The rust-analyzer project aims to succeed RLS as the official language server for Rust. We talk about how it differs from RLS, how it is developed, and what to expect in the future.

(10 min) Contributor survey (yaahc) Introducing the contributor survey, it’s goals, methodology, and soliciting community feedback

(5 min) Closing (nikomatsakis)

Afterwards: Social hour

After the CTCFT this week, we are going to try an experimental social hour. The hour will be coordinated in the #ctcft stream of the rust-lang Zulip. The idea is to create breakout rooms where people can gather to talk, hack together, or just chill.