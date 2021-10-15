A quick update to my last post: first, a better way to do what I was trying to do, and second, a sketch of the crate I’d like to see for experimental purposes.

An easier way to roll our own boxed dyn traits

In the previous post I covered how you could create vtables and pair the up with a data pointer to kind of “roll your own dyn”. After I published the post, though, dtolnay sent me this Rust playground link to show me a much better approach, one based on the erased-serde crate. The idea is that instead of make a “vtable struct” with a bunch of fn pointers, we create a “shadow trait” that reflects the contents of that vtable:

// erased trait: trait ErasedAsyncIter { type Item ; fn next < 'me > ( & 'me mut self ) -> Pin < Box < dyn Future < Output = Option < Self :: Item >> + 'me >> ; }

Then the DynAsyncIter struct can just be a boxed form of this trait:

pub struct DynAsyncIter < 'data , Item > { pointer : Box < dyn ErasedAsyncIter < Item = Item > + 'data > , }

We define the “shim functions” by implementing ErasedAsyncIter for all T: AsyncIter :

impl < T > ErasedAsyncIter for T where T : AsyncIter , { type Item = T :: Item ; fn next < 'me > ( & 'me mut self ) -> Pin < Box < dyn Future < Output = Option < Self :: Item >> + 'me >> { // This code allocates a box for the result // and coerces into a dyn: Box :: pin ( AsyncIter :: next ( self )) } }

And finally we can implement the AsyncIter trait for the dynamic type:

impl < 'data , Item > AsyncIter for DynAsyncIter < 'data , Item > { type Item = Item ; type Next < 'me > where Item : 'me , 'data : 'me , = Pin < Box < dyn Future < Output = Option < Item >> + 'me >> ; fn next ( & mut self ) -> Self :: Next < '_ > { self .pointer .next () } }

Yay, it all works, and without any unsafe code!

What I’d like to see

This “convert to dyn” approach isn’t really specific to async (as erased-serde shows). I’d like to see a decorator that applies it to any trait. I imagine something like:

// Generates the `DynAsyncIter` type shown above: #[derive_dyn(DynAsyncIter)] trait AsyncIter { type Item ; async fn next ( & mut self ) -> Option < Self :: Item > ; }

But this ought to work with any -> impl Trait return type, too, so long as Trait is dyn safe and implemented for Box<T> . So something like this:

// Generates the `DynAsyncIter` type shown above: #[derive_dyn(DynSillyIterTools)] trait SillyIterTools : Iterator { // Iterate over the iter in pairs of two items. fn pair_up ( & mut self ) -> impl Iterator < ( Self :: Item , Self :: Item ) > ; }

would generate an erased trait that returns a Box<dyn Iterator<(...)>> . Similarly, you could do a trick with taking any impl Foo and passing in a Box<dyn Foo> , so you can support impl Trait in argument position.

Even without impl trait, derive_dyn would create a more ergonomic dyn to play with.

I don’t really see this as a “long term solution”, but I would be interested to play with it.

I’ve created a thread on internals if you’d like to comment on this post, or others in this series.