Dyn async traits, part 6
A quick update to my last post: first, a better way to do what I was trying to do, and second, a sketch of the crate I’d like to see for experimental purposes.
An easier way to roll our own boxed dyn traits
In the previous post I covered how you could create vtables and pair the up with a data pointer to kind of “roll your own dyn”. After I published the post, though, dtolnay sent me this Rust playground link to show me a much better approach, one based on the erased-serde crate. The idea is that instead of make a “vtable struct” with a bunch of fn pointers, we create a “shadow trait” that reflects the contents of that vtable:
// erased trait:
trait ErasedAsyncIter {
type Item;
fn next<'me>(&'me mut self) -> Pin<Box<dyn Future<Output = Option<Self::Item>> + 'me>>;
}
Then the
DynAsyncIter struct can just be a boxed form of this trait:
pub struct DynAsyncIter<'data, Item> {
pointer: Box<dyn ErasedAsyncIter<Item = Item> + 'data>,
}
We define the “shim functions” by implementing
ErasedAsyncIter for all
T: AsyncIter:
impl<T> ErasedAsyncIter for T
where
T: AsyncIter,
{
type Item = T::Item;
fn next<'me>(&'me mut self) -> Pin<Box<dyn Future<Output = Option<Self::Item>> + 'me>> {
// This code allocates a box for the result
// and coerces into a dyn:
Box::pin(AsyncIter::next(self))
}
}
And finally we can implement the
AsyncIter trait for the dynamic type:
impl<'data, Item> AsyncIter for DynAsyncIter<'data, Item> {
type Item = Item;
type Next<'me>
where
Item: 'me,
'data: 'me,
= Pin<Box<dyn Future<Output = Option<Item>> + 'me>>;
fn next(&mut self) -> Self::Next<'_> {
self.pointer.next()
}
}
Yay, it all works, and without any unsafe code!
What I’d like to see
This “convert to dyn” approach isn’t really specific to async (as erased-serde shows). I’d like to see a decorator that applies it to any trait. I imagine something like:
// Generates the `DynAsyncIter` type shown above:
#[derive_dyn(DynAsyncIter)]
trait AsyncIter {
type Item;
async fn next(&mut self) -> Option<Self::Item>;
}
But this ought to work with any
-> impl Trait return type, too, so long as
Trait is dyn safe and implemented for
Box<T>. So something like this:
// Generates the `DynAsyncIter` type shown above:
#[derive_dyn(DynSillyIterTools)]
trait SillyIterTools: Iterator {
// Iterate over the iter in pairs of two items.
fn pair_up(&mut self) -> impl Iterator<(Self::Item, Self::Item)>;
}
would generate an erased trait that returns a
Box<dyn Iterator<(...)>>. Similarly, you could do a trick with taking any
impl Foo and passing in a
Box<dyn Foo>, so you can support impl Trait in argument position.
Even without impl trait,
derive_dyn would create a more ergonomic dyn to play with.
I don’t really see this as a “long term solution”, but I would be interested to play with it.
Comments?
I’ve created a thread on internals if you’d like to comment on this post, or others in this series.