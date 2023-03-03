I previously introduced the “send bound” problem, which refers to the need to add a Send bound to the future returned by an async function. This post continues my tour over the various solutions that are available. This post covers “Trait Transformers”. This proposal arose from a joint conversation with myself, Eric Holk, Yoshua Wuyts, Oli Scherer, and Tyler Mandry. It’s a variant of Eric Holk’s inferred async send bounds proposal as well as the work that Yosh/Oli have been doing in the keyword generics group. Those posts are worth reading as well, lots of good ideas there.

Core idea: the trait transformer

A transformer is a way for a single trait definition to define multiple variants of that trait. For example, where T: Iterator means that T implements the Iterator trait we know and love, T: async Iterator means that T implements the async version of Iterator . Similarly, T: Send Iterator means that T implements the sendable version of Iterator (we’ll define both the “sendable version” and “async version” more precisely, don’t worry).

Transformers can be combined, so you can write T: async Send Iterator to mean “the async, sendable version”. They can also be distributed, so you can write T: async Send (Iterator + Factory) to mean the “async, sendable” version of both Iterator and Factory .

There are 3 proposed transformers:

async

const

any auto trait

The set of transformers is defined by the language and is not user extensible. This could change in the future, as transformers can be seen as a kind of trait alias.

The async transformer

The async transformer is used to choose whether functions are sync or async. It can only be applied to traits that opt-in by specifying which methods should be made into sync or async. Traits can opt-in either by declaring the async transformer to be mandatory, as follows…

async trait Fetch { async fn fetch ( & mut self , url : Url ) -> Data ; }

…or by making it optional, in which case we call it a “maybe-async” trait…

#[maybe(async)] trait Iterator { type Item ; #[maybe(async)] fn next ( & mut self ) -> Self :: Item ; fn size_hint ( & self ) -> Option < ( usize , usize ) > ; }

Here, the trait Iterator is the same Iterator we’ve always had, but async Iterator refers to the “async version” of Iterator , which means that it has an async next method (but still has a sync method size_hint ).

(For the time being, maybe-async traits cannot have default methods, which avoids the need to deal with “maybe-async” code. This can change in the future.)

Trait transformer as macros

You can think of a trait transformer as being like a fancy kind of macro. When you write a maybe-async trait like Iterator above, you are effectively defining a template from which the compiler can derive a family of traits. You could think of the #[maybe(async)] annotation as a macro that derives two related traits, so that…

#[maybe(async)] trait Iterator { type Item ; #[maybe(async)] fn next ( & mut self ) -> Self :: Item ; fn size_hint ( & self ) -> Option < ( usize , usize ) > ; }

…would effectively expand into two traits, one with a sync next method and one with an async version…

trait Iterator { fn next ( & mut self ) -> Self :: Item ; ... } trait AsyncIterator { async fn next ( & mut self ) -> Self :: Item ; ... }

…when you have a where-clause like T: async Iterator , then, the compiler would be transforming that to T: AsyncIterator . In fact, Oli and Yosh implemented a procedural macro crate that does more-or-less exactly this.

The idea with trait transformers though is not to literally do expansions like the ones above, but rather to build those mechanisms into the compiler. This makes them more efficient, and also paves the way for us to have code that is generic over whether or not it is async, or expand the list of modifiers. But the “macro view” is useful to have in mind.

Always async traits

When a trait is declared like async trait Fetch , it only defines an async version, and it is an error to request the sync version like T: Fetch , you must write T: async Fetch .

Defining an async method without being always-async or maybe-async is disallowed:

trait Fetch { async fn fetch ( & mut self , url : Url ) -> Data ; // ERROR }

Forbidding traits of this kind means that traits can move from “always async” to “maybe async” without a breaking change. See the frequently asked questions for more details.

The const transformer

The const transformer works similarly to async . One can write

#[maybe(const)] trait Compute { #[maybe(const)] fn a(&mut self); fn b(&mut self); }

and then if you write T: const Compute it means that a must be a const fn but b need not be. Similarly one could write const trait Compute to indicate that the const transformer is mandatory.

The auto-trait transformer

Auto-traits can be used as a transformer. This is permitted on any (maybe) async trait or on traits that explicitly opt-in by defining #[maybe(Send)] variants. The default behavior of T: Send Foo for some trait Foo is that…

T must be Send

must be the future returned by any async method in Foo must be Send

must be the value returned by any RPITIT method must be Send

Per these rules, given:

#[maybe(async)] trait Iterator { type Item ; #[maybe(async)] fn next ( & mut self ) -> Self :: Item ; }

writing T: async Send Iterator would be equivalent to:

T: async Iterator<next(): Send> + Send

using the return type notation.

The #[maybe(Send)] annotation can be applied to associated types or functions…

#[maybe(Send)] trait IntoIterator { #[maybe(Send)] type IntoIter ; type Item ; }

…in which case writing T: Send IntoIterator would expand to T: IntoIterator<IntoIter: Send> + Send .

Frequently asked questions

How is this different from eholk’s Inferred Async Send Bounds?

Eric’s proposal was similar in that it permitted T: async(Send) Foo as a similar sort of “macro” to get a bound that included Send bounds on the resulting futures. In that proposal, though the “send bounds” were tied to the use of async sugar, which means that you could no longer consider async fn to be sugar for a function returning an -> impl Future . That seemed like a bad thing, particularly since explicitly -> impl Future syntax is the only way to write an async fn that doesn’t capture all of its arguments.

How is this different from the keyword generics post?

Yosh and Oli posted a keyword generics update that included notation for “maybe async” traits (they wrote ?async ) along with some other things. The ideas in this post are very similar to those, the main difference is treating Send as an independent transformer, similar to the previous question.

Should the auto-trait transformer be specific to each auto-trait, or generic?

As written, the auto-trait transformer is specific to a particular auto-trait, but it might be useful to be able to be generic over multiple (e.g., if you are maybe Send, you likely want to be maybe Send-Sync too, right?). You could imagine writing #[maybe(auto)] instead of #[maybe(Send)] , but that’s kind of confusing, because an “always-auto” trait (i.e., an auto trait like Send) is quite a different thing from a “maybe-auto” trait (i.e., a trait that has a “sendable version”). OTOH users can’t define their own auto traits and likely will never be able to. Unclear.

Why make auto-trait transformer be opt-in?

You can imagine letting T: Send Foo mean T: Foo + Send for all traits Foo , without requiring Foo to be declared as maybe(Send) . The problem is that this would mean that customizing the Send version of a trait for the first time is a semver breaking change, and so must be done at the same time the trait is introduced. This implies that no existing trait in the ecosystem could customize its Send version. Seems bad.

Will you permit async methods without the async transformer? Why or why not?

No. The following trait…

trait Http { async fn fetch ( & mut self ); // ERROR }

…would get an error like “cannot use async in a trait unless it is declared as async or #[maybe(async)] . Ensuring that people write T: async Http and not just T: Http means that the trait can become “maybe async” later without breaking those clients. It also means that people would have to remember (when writing async code) whether a trait is “maybe async” or “always async” so they know whether to write T: async Http (for maybe-async traits) or T: Http (for always-async). This way, if the trait has async methods, you write async .

Why did you label methods in a #[maybe(async)] trait as #[maybe(async)] instead of async ?

In the examples, I wrote maybe(async) traits like so:

#[maybe(async)] trait Iterator { type Item ; #[maybe(async)] fn next ( & mut self ) -> Self :: Item ; }

Personally, I rather prefer the idea that inside a #[maybe(async)] block, you define the trait as it were always async…

#[maybe(async)] trait Iterator { type Item ; async fn next ( & mut self ) -> Self :: Item ; }

…but then the async gets removed when used in a sync context. However, I changed it because I couldn’t figure out the right way to permit #[maybe(Send)] in this scenario. I can also imagine that it’s a bit confusing to write async fn when you maybe “maybe async”.

Why use an annotation ( #[..] ) like #[maybe(async)] instead of a keyword?

I don’t know, because ?async is hard to read, and we’ve got enough keywords? I’m open to bikeshedding here.

Do we still want return type notation?

Yes, RTN is useful for giving more precise specification of which methods should return send-futures (you may not want to require that all async methods are send, for example). It’s also needed internally by the compiler anyway as the “desugaring target” for the Send transformer.

Can we allow #[maybe] on types/functions?

Maybe! That’s basically full-on keyword generics. This proposal is meant as a stepping stone. It doesn’t permit code or types to be generic whether they are async/send/whatever, but it does permit us to define multiple versions of trait. To the language, it’s effectively a kind of macro, so that (i.e.) a single trait definition #[maybe(async)] trait Iterator effectively defines two traits, Iterator and AsyncIterator , and the T: async Iterator notation is being used to select the second one. (This is only an example, I don’t mean that users would literally be able to reference a AsyncIterator trait.)

What order are transformers applied?

Transformers must be written according to this grammar

Trait := async? const? Path* Path

where x? means optional x , x* means zero or more x , and the traits named in Path* must be auto-traits. The transformers (if present) are applied in order, so first things are made async, then const, then sendable. (I’m not sure if both async and const make any sense?)

Can auto-trait transformers let us genearlize over rc/arc?

Yosh at some point suggested that we could think of “send” or “not send” as another application of keyword generics, and that got me very excited. It’s a known problem that people have to define two versions of their structs (see e.g. the im and im-rc crates). Maybe we could permit something like

#[maybe(Send)] struct Shared < T > { /* either Rc<T> or Arc<T>, depending */ }

and then permit variables of type Shared<u32> or Send Shared<u32> . The keywosrd generics proposals already are exploring the idea of structs whose types vary depending on whether they are async or not, so this fits in.

Conclusion

This post covered “trait transformers” as a possible solution the “send bounds” problem. Trait transformers are not exactly an alternative to the return type notation proposed earlier; they are more like a complement, in that they make the “easy easy”, but effectively provide a convenient desugaring to uses of return type notation.

The full set of solutions thus far are…