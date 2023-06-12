I recently posted a draft of an RFC about Return Type Notation to the async working group Zulip stream. In response, Josh Triplett reached out to me to raise some concerns. Talking to him gave rise to a 3rd idea for how to resolve the send bound problem. I still prefer RTN, but I think this idea is interesting and worth elaborating. I call it higher-ranked projections.

Idea part 1: Define T::Foo when T has higher-ranked bounds

Consider a trait like this…

trait Transform < In > { type Output ; fn apply ( & self , in : In ) -> Self :: Output ; }

Today, given a trait bound like T: Transform<Vec<u32>> , when you write T::Output , the compiler expands that to a fully qualified associated type <T as Transform<Vec<u32>>>::Output . This took a bit of work — the self type ( T ) of the trait is specified by the user, but the compiler looked at the bounds to select Vec<u32> as the value for In .

But suppose you have a higher-ranked trait bound like T: for<‘a> Transform<&’a [u32]> . Then what should the compiler do for T::Output ? The compiler would have to something like <T as Transform<&’b str>>::Output where we pick a specific lifetime ’b . Instead of doing that, the compiler currently gives an error.

But we don’t always need to expand T::Output to a specific type. If T::Output is appearing in a where-clause, we could expand it to a random of types. For example, consider this function, which today will not compile:

fn process < T > () where T : for < ‘ a > Transform <& ’ a str >> , T :: Output : Send , // ERROR: `T::Output` is not allowed { /* … */ }

We could interpret T::Output: Send as a higher-ranked bound, for example:

fn process < T > () where T : for < ‘ a > Transform <& ’ a str >> , for < ‘ a > < T as Transform <& ’ a str >> :: Output : Send , // Desugared? { /* … */ }

Idea part 2: Fix the bugs on associated type chains

Right now, if have an iterator that yields other items, the compiler won’t let you write things like T::Item::Item …

fn foo < T : Iterator > where T :: Item : Iterator , T :: Item :: Item : Send , // <— ERROR { /* … */ }

…instead you have to write something horrible like <<T as Iterator>::Item as Iterator>::Item . There’s no particularly good reason for this. We should make it work better. One thing that would be useful is if we examined the bounds declared in the trait, so that e.g. if we have a trait like…

trait Factory { type Iterator : Iterator ; }

…and a F: Factory , then F::Iterator::Item should work.

Idea part 3: Associated type for every method in a trait

As the final step, for every method in a trait, we could add an associated type that binds to the “zero-sized function type” associated with that method. So in the Iterator trait…

trait Iterator { type Item ; fn next ( & mut self ) -> Option < Self :: Item > ; }

…there’d be two associated types, Item and next . Given T: Iterator , T::next would map to a function type that implements for<‘a> Fn(&’a mut T) -> Option<T::Item> .

Putting it all together

If we put this all together, we can start to put bounds in the return types of async functions. Consider our usual trait:

trait HealthCheck { async fn check ( & mut self ); }

and then a function like

fn spawn_health_check < HC > ( hc : & mut HC ) where HC : HealthCheck , HC :: check :: Output : Send , { /* … */ }

what does HC::check::Output: Send mean? Note that the Output here is the return type of the function trait, so it refers to the future that you get when you call the async function.

Regardless, by combining ideas part 1, 2, and 3, HC::check::Output can then be expanded to the following:

fn spawn_health_check < HC > ( hc : & mut HC ) where HC : HealthCheck , // `HC::check::Output: Send` becomes… for < ‘ a > < HC :: check as Fn < ( & ’ a mut HC ,) >> :: Output : Send , { /* … */ }

which, if you really like complex where clauses, you could further expand to this to a where-clause like this:

for < ‘ a > < < HC as HealthCheck > :: check as Fn < ( & ’ a mut HC ,) > > :: Output : Send

Comparing this approach and RTN

In many ways, this idea is very similar to RTN. Compare this example…

fn spawn_health_check < HC > ( hc : & mut HC ) where HC : HealthCheck , HC :: check :: Output : Send , { /* … */ }

…to the RTN-based approach…

fn spawn_health_check < HC > ( hc : & mut HC ) where HC : HealthCheck , HC :: check (): Send , { /* … */ }

In fact, () could be a shorthand for ::Output .

Associated type bounds

Another part of RTN, and in fact the only part that we’ve implemented so far, is the ability to put bounds on function returns “inline”:

fn spawn_health_check < HC > ( hc : & mut HC ) where HC : HealthCheck < check (): Send > , // ——— { /* … */ }

We could in principle do the same thing with ::Output notation:

fn spawn_health_check < HC > ( hc : & mut HC ) where HC : HealthCheck < check :: Output : Send > , // ——— { /* … */ }

Pro: simpler building blocks

What I really like about this idea is that it doesn’t introduce new concepts or notation, but rather refines and extends ones that exist. We already have T::Output — all this is doing is making it work in contexts where it didn’t work before, and in a fairly logical way. We already have zero-sized function types representing every method, but now we would have a way to name them.

Con: Rust has two namespaces, and this is at odds with that

I said that we can add an associated type for every method in the trait — but what do we do if there is an associated type and a method with the same name? Something like this…

trait Foo { type process ; fn process ( & mut self ); }

…that would be weird, but it can certainly happen (in fact, I’ve written proc macros that generate code like this because I was too lazy to transform the name of the associated type).

We have some options here. We could say that we only add associated types for a method if there isn’t an explicit associated type. We can make this shadowing illegal in Rust 2024 (but not earlier Rust editions). We can only add methods for async functions and RPITIT functions, which are not currently possible, and then forbid shadowing in those cases.

Still, fundamentally, this approach is of making a method into an associated type is at odds with Rust’s primary two namespaces (types, values), whereas the RTN approach is working with those two namespaces.

Con: omg so verbose; and so. many. colons.

The obvious downside of the ::Output notation is that it is significantly more verbose to read and write when compared to RTN, and it puts :: and : in close proximity (admittedly an existing problem with Rust syntax). Consider:

where HC :: check (): Send // vs where HC :: check :: Output : Send

RTN also works really well in associated type bound position, but ::Output works less well:

where HC : HealthCheck < check (): Send > // vs where HC : HealthCheck < check :: Output : Send >

but…

…although it must be said that, in practice, check(): Send isn’t the only thing you have to write. For example, this example only says that the future returned by check() is Send , but in practice you actually need HC to be Send + ‘static too. So you would have to write something like…

HC : HealthCheck < check (): Send > + Send + ‘ static

…and, of course, many traits in practice have a lot more than one method. Consider something like this trait…

trait Resource { async fn get ( & mut self ); async fn put ( & mut self ); }

…then you would need to write…

R : Resource < get (): Send , put (): Send > + Send + ‘ static

…and that quickly gets tedious. We encountered this in the case studies that we did, which is why the Google folks created a crate that lets you define a trait alias like SendResource , so that R: SendResource says all the above.

Con: confusion between Output

One interesting point that Yosh raised in our lang team design meeting is that people already have the potential to be confused about whether the Send bound applies to the future returned by the async function or the value you get from awaiting the future; the fact that both FnOnce and Future have an Output associated type could well play into that confusion.

One thing we discussed is how one would place bounds on the value returned from a future (versus the future itself). Under the higher-ranked projections proposal described in this blog post, this is fairly clear, you just do ...::Output::Output :

where T :: method :: Output :: Output : Send // ------ ------ // | | // | Describes value produced by future // Describes the future itself.

For RTN, there are multiple options. One is to use ::Output :

where T :: method ():: Output : Send , // -- ------ // | | // | Describes value produced by future // Describes the future itself.

Another is to “double down” on the “pseudo-expression” syntax:

where T :: method () .await : Send , // -- ----- // | | // | Describes value produced by future // Describes the future itself.

We don’t have to settle this today, but it’s interesting to think about.

Pro: Building blocks first?

I’m torn on this point. Lately I’ve been into the idea of “stabilize the building blocks”. For a mature language like Rust, it is important to work piece by piece. Moreover, thanks to custom derive and procedural macros, people can build really powerful abstractions if they have the buildings blocks to work with. And it’s sometimes a lot easier to get consensus around the building blocks than the nice syntax on top. All of this argues to me for the ::Output approach, which feels to me like more of a general purpose building block.

but…

On the other hand, the () syntax is itself a building block. But it’s a building block that’s actually nice enough to use in simple cases. We’ve often been reluctant to add new bits of syntax to Rust, and I think that’s generally good, but sometimes I look with envy at other languages that are willing to take bold steps to build designs that are aggressively awesome. I’d like us as a language community to dare to ask for more. It’s hard to argue that the ::Output syntax is aggressively awesome. To be honest though, the only design that feels “aggressively awesome” to me right now is trait transformers, and those don’t feel flexible enough to be the only primitive we have (plus there are enough open questions that I’m not comfortable considering stabilization this year).

Implementation notes

Right now, the only form of RTN that we have implemented is the “associated type bound” notation, e.g., HealthCheck<check(): Send> . If we add RTN, I think we should also support use in where clauses (e.g., HC::check(): Send ) and as a type for local variables (e.g., let x: HC::check() = hc.check(…) ), persuant to the “year of everywhere” philosophy, where we try to make Rust notations as uniformly applicable as possible. That said, implementing it in those other places is significantly more complicated in the compiler.

The ::Output notation, in contrast, doesn’t read especially well as an associated type bound ( HealthCheck<check::Output: Send> is kind of O_O to me). I think it works better as a standalone where clause like HC::check::Output: Send . It’s not clear how quickly we can implement that. It should be possible, imo, but it requires more investigation.

