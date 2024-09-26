Making overwrite opt-in #crazyideas

What would you say if I told you that it was possible to (a) eliminate a lot of “inter-method borrow conflicts” without introducing something like view types and (b) make pinning easier even than boats’s pinned places proposal, all without needing pinned fields or even a pinned keyword? You’d probably say “Sounds great… what’s the catch?” The catch it requires us to change Rust’s fundamental assumption that, given x: &mut T , you can always overwrite *x by doing *x = /* new value */ , for any type T: Sized . This kind of change is tricky, but not impossible, to do over an edition.

TL;DR

We can reduce inter-procedural borrow check errors, increase clarity, and make pin vastly simpler to work with if we limit when it is possible to overwrite an &mut reference. The idea is that if you have a mutable reference x: &mut T , it should only be possible to overwrite x via *x = /* new value */ or to swap its value via std::mem::swap if T: Overwrite . To start with, most structs and enums would implement Overwrite , and it would be a default bound, like Sized ; but we would transition in a future edition to have structs/enums be !Overwrite by default and to have T: Overwrite bounds written explicitly.

Structure of this series

This blog post is part of a series:

This first post will introduce the idea of immutable fields and show why they could make Rust more ergonomic and more consistent. It will then show how overwrites and swaps are the key blocker and introduce the idea of the Overwrite trait, which could overcome that. In the next post, I’ll dive deeper into Pin and how the Overwrite trait can help there. After that, who knows? Depends on what people say in response.

If you could change one thing about Rust, what would it be?

People often ask me to name something I would change about Rust if I could. One of the items on my list is the fact that, given a mutable reference x: &mut SomeStruct to some struct, I can overwrite the entire value of x by doing *x = /* new value */ , versus only modifying individual fields like x.field = /* new value */ .

Having the ability to overwrite *x always seemed very natural to me, having come from C, and it’s definitely useful sometimes (particularly with Copy types like integers or newtyped integers). But it turns out to make borrowing and pinning much more painful than they would otherwise have to be, as I’ll explain shortly.

In the past, when I’ve thought about how to fix this, I always assumed we would need a new form of reference type, like &move T or something. That seemed like a non-starter to me. But at RustConf last week, while talking about the ergonomics of Pin , a few of us stumbled on the idea of using a trait instead. Under this design, you can always make an x: &mut T , but you can’t always assign to *x as a result. This turns out to be a much smoother integration. And, as I’ll show, it doesn’t really give up any expressiveness.

Motivating example #1: Immutable fields

In this post, I’m going to motivate the changes by talking about immutable fields. Today in Rust, when you declare a local variable let x = … , that variable is immutable by default. Fields, in contrast, inherit their mutability from the outside: when a struct appears in a mut location, all of its fields are mutable.

Not all fields are mutable, but I can’t declare that in my Rust code

It turns out that declaring local variables as mut is not needed for the borrow checker — and yet we do it nonetheless, in part because it helps readability. It’s useful to see when a variable might change. But if that argument holds for local variables, it holds double for fields! For local variables, we can find all potential mutation just by searching one function. To know if a field may be mutated, we have to search across many functions. And for fields, precisely because they can be mutated across functions, declaring them as immutable can actually help the borrow checker to see that your code is safe.

Idea: Declare fields as mutable

So what if we extended the mutable declaration to fields? The idea would be that, in your struct, if you want to mutate fields, you have to declare them as mut . This would allow them to be mutated: but only if the struct itself appears in a mutable local field.

For example, maybe I have an Analyzer struct that is created with some vector of datums and which has to compute the number of “important” ones:

#[derive(Default)] struct Analyzer { /// Data being analyzed: will never be modified. data : Vec < Datum > , /// Number of important datums uncovered so far. mut important : usize , }

As you can see from the struct declaration, the field data is declared as immutable. This is because we are only going to be reading the Datum values. The important field is declared as mut , indicating that it will be updated.

When can you mutate fields?

In this world, mutating a field is only possible when (1) the struct appears in a mutable location and (2) the field you are referencing is declared as mut . So this code compiles fine, because the field important is mut :

let mut analyzer = Analyzer :: new (); analyzer . important += 1 ; // OK: mut field in a mut location

But this code does not compile, because the local variable x is not:

let x = Analyzer :: default (); x . important += 1 ; // ERROR: `x` not declared as mutable

And this code does not compile, because the field data is not declared as mut :

let mut x = Analyzer :: default (); x . data . clear (); // ERROR: field `data` is not declared as mutable

Leveraging immutable fields in the borrow checker

So why is it useful to declare fields as mut ? Well, imagine you have a method like increment_if_important , which checks if datum.is_important() is true and modifies the important flag if so:

impl Analyzer { fn increment_if_important ( & mut self , datum : & Datum ) { if datum . is_important () { self . important += 1 ; } } }

Now imagine you have a function that loops over self.data and calls increment_if_important on each item:

impl Analyzer { fn count_important ( & mut self ) { for datum in & self . data { self . increment_if_important ( datum ); } } }

I can hear the experienced Rustaceans crying out in pain now. This function, natural as it appears, will not compile in Rust today. Why is that? Well, we have a shared borrow on self.data but we are trying to call an &mut self function, so we have no way to be sure that self.data will not be modified.

But what about immutable fields? Doesn’t that solve this?

Annoyingly, immutable fields on their own don’t change anything! Why? Well, just because you can’t write to a field directly doesn’t mean you can’t mutate the memory it’s stored in. For example, maybe I write a malicious version of increment_if_important :

impl Analyzer { fn malicious_increment_if_important ( & mut self , datum : & Datum ) { * self = Analyzer :: default (); } }

This version never directly accesses the field data , but it just writes to *self , and hence it has the same impact. Annoying!

Generics: why we can’t trivially disallow overwrites

Maybe you’re thinking “well, can’t we just disallow overwriting *self if there are fields declared mut ?” The answer is yes, we can, and that’s what this blog post is about. But it’s not so simple as it sounds, because we are changing the “basic contract” that all Rust types currently satisfy. In particular, Rust today assumes that if you have a reference x: &mut T and a value v: T , you can always do *x = v and overwrite the referent of x . That means I could can write a generic function like set_to_default :

fn set_to_default < T : Default > ( r : & mut T ) { * r = T :: default (); }

Now, since Analyzer implements Default , I can make increment_if_important call set_to_default . This will still free self.data , but it does it in a sneaky way, where we can’t obviously tell that the value being overwritten is an instance of a struct with mut fields:

impl Analyzer { fn malicious_increment_if_important ( & mut self , datum : & Datum ) { // Overwrites `self.data`, but not in an obvious way set_to_default ( self ); } }

Recap

So let’s step back and recap what we’ve seen so far:

If we could distinguish which fields were mutable and which were definitely not, we could eliminate many inter-function borrow check errors .

. However, just adding mut declarations is not enough, because fields can also be mutated indirectly. Specifically, when you have a &mut SomeStruct , you can overwrite with a fresh instance of SomeStruct or swap with another &mut SomeStruct , thus changing all fields at once.

declarations is not enough, because fields can also be mutated indirectly. Specifically, when you have a , you can overwrite with a fresh instance of or swap with another , thus changing all fields at once. Whatever fix we use has to consider generic code like std::mem::swap , which mutates an &mut T without knowing precisely what T is. Therefore we can’t do something simple like looking to see if T is a struct with mut fields.

The trait system to the rescue

My proposal is to introduce a new, built-in marker trait called Overwrite :

/// Marker trait that permits overwriting /// the referent of an `&mut Self` reference. #[marker] // <-- means the trait cannot have methods trait Overwrite : Sized {}

The effect of Overwrite

As a marker trait, Overwrite does not have methods, but rather indicates a property of the type. Specifically, assigning to a borrowed place of type T requires that T: Overwrite is implemented. For example, the following code writes to *x , which has type T ; this is only legal if T: Overwrite :

fn overwrite < T > ( x : & mut T , t : T ) { * x = t ; // <— requires `T: Overwrite` }

Given this this code compiles today, this implies that a generic type parameter declaration like <T> would require a default Overwrite bound in the current edition. We would want to phase these defaults out in some future edition, as I’ll describe in detail later on.

Similarly, the standard library’s swap function would require a T: Overwrite bound, since it (via unsafe code) assigns to *x and *y :

fn swap < T > ( x : & mut T , y : & mut T ) { unsafe { let tmp : T = std :: ptr :: read ( x ); std :: ptr :: write ( * x , * y ); // overwrites `*x`, `T: Overwrite` required std :: ptr :: write ( * y , tmp ); // overwrites `*y`, `T: Overwrite` required } }

Overwrite requires Sized

The Overwrite trait requires Sized because, for *x = /* new value */ to be safe, the compiler needs to ensure that the place *x has enough space to store “new value”, and that is only possible when the size of the new value is known at compilation time (i.e., the type implements Sized ).

Overwrite only applies to borrowed values

The overwrite trait is only needed when assigning to a borrowed place of type T . If that place is owned, the owner is allowed to reassign it, just as they are allowed to drop it. So e.g. the following code compiles whether or not SomeType: Overwrite holds:

let mut x : SomeType = /* something */ ; x = /* something else */ ; // <— does not require that `SomeType: Overwrite` holds

Subtle: Overwrite is not infectious

Somewhat surprisingly, it is ok to have a struct that implements Overwrite which has fields that do not. Consider the types Foo and Bar , where Foo: Overwrite holds but Bar: Overwrite does not:

struct Foo ( Bar ); struct Bar ; impl Overwrite for Foo { } impl ! Overwrite for Bar { }

The following code would type check:

let foo = & mut Foo ( Bar ); // OK: Overwriting a borrowed place of type `Foo` // and `Foo: Overwrite` holds. * foo = Foo ( Bar );

However, the following code would not:

let foo = & mut Foo ( Bar ); // ERROR: Overwriting a borrowed place of type `Bar` // but `Bar: Overwrite` does not hold. foo . 0 = Bar ;

Types that do not implement Overwrite can therefore still be overwritten in memory, but only as part of overwriting the value in which they are embedded. In the FAQ I show how this non-infectious property preserves expressiveness.

Who implements Overwrite ?

This section walks through which types should implement Overwrite .

Copy implies Overwrite

Any type that implements Copy would automatically implement Overwrite :

impl < T : Copy > Overwrite for T { }

(If you, like me, get nervous when you see blanket impls due to coherence concerns, it’s worth noting that RFC #1268 allows for overlapping impls of marker traits, though that RFC is not yet fully implemented nor stable. It’s not terribly relevant at the moment anyway.)

“Pointer” types are Overwrite

Types that represent pointers all implement Overwrite for all T :

&T

&mut T

Box<T>

Rc<T>

Arc<T>

*const T

*mut T

dyn , [] , and other “unsized” types do not implement Overwrite

Types that do not have a static size, like dyn and [] , do not implement Overwrite . Safe Rust already disallows writing code like *x = … in such cases.

There are ways to do overwrites with unsized types in unsafe code, but they’d have to prove various bounds. For example, overwriting a [u32] value could be ok, but you have to know the length of data. Similarly swapping two dyn Value referents can be safe, but you have to know that (a) both dyn values have the same underlying type and (b) that type implements Overwrite .

Structs and enums

The question of whether structs and enums should implement Overwrite is complicated because of backwards compatibility. I’m going to distinguish two cases: Rust 2021, and Rust Next, which is Rust in some hypothetical future edition (surely not 2024, but maybe the one after that).

Rust 2021. Struct and enum types in Rust 2021 implement Overwrite by default. Structs could opt-out from Overwrite with an explicit negative impl ( impl !Overwrite for S ).

Integrating mut fields. Structs that have opted out from Overwrite require mutable fields to be declared as mut . Fields not declared as mut are immutable. This gives them the nicer borrow check behavior.

Rust Next. In some future edition, we can swap the default, with fields being !Overwrite by default and having to opt-in to enable overwrites. This would make the nice borrow check behavior the default.

Futures and closures

Futures and closures can implement Overwrite iff their captured values implement Overwrite , though in future editions it would be best if they simple do not implement Overwrite .

Default bounds and backwards compatibility

The other big backwards compatibility issue has to do with default bounds. In Rust 2021, every type parameter declared as T implicitly gets a T: Sized bound. We would have to extend that default to be T: Sized + Overwrite . This also applies to associated types in trait definitions and impl X types.

Interestingly, type parameters declared as T: ?Sized also opt-out from Overwrite . Why is that? Well, remember that Overwrite: Sized , so if T is not known to be Sized , it cannot be known to be Overwrite either. This is actually a big win. It means that types like &T and Box<T> can work with “non-overwrite” types out of the box.

Associated type bounds are annoying, but perhaps not fatal

Still, the fact that default bounds apply to associated types and impl Trait is a pain in the neck. For example, it implies that Iterator::Item would require its items to be Overwrite , which would prevent you from authoring iterators that iterate over structs with immutable fields. This can to some extent be overcome by associated type aliases (we could declare Item to be a “virtual associated type”, mapping to Item2021 in older editions, which require Overwrite , and ItemNext in newer ones, which do not).

Frequently asked questions

OMG endless words. What did I just read?

Let me recap!

It would be more declarative and create fewer borrow check conflicts if we had users declare their fields as mut when they may be mutated and we were able to assume that non- mut fields will never be mutated. If we were to add this, in the current Rust edition it would obviously be opt-in. But in a future Rust edition it would become mandatory to declare fields as mut if you want to mutate them.

when they may be mutated and we were able to assume that non- fields will never be mutated. But to do that, we need to prevent overwrites and swaps. We can do that by introducing a trait, Overwrite , that is required to a given location. In the current Rust edition, this trait would be added by default to all type parameters, associated types, and impl Trait bounds; it would be implemented by all structs, enums, and unions. In a future Rust edition, the trait would no longer be the default, and structs, enums, and unions would have to explicitly implement if they want to be overwriteable.

, that is required to a given location.

This change doesn’t seem worth it just to get immutable fields. Is there more?

But wait, there’s more! Oh, you just said that. Yes, there’s more. I’m going to write a follow-up post showing how opting out from Overwrite eliminates most of the ergonomic pain of using Pin .

In “Rust Next”, who would ever implement Overwrite manually?

I said that, in Rust Next, types should be !Overwrite by default and require people to implement Overwrite manually if they want to. But who would ever do that? It’s a good question, because I don’t think there’s very much reason to.

Because Overwrite is not infectious, you can actually make a wrapper type…

#[repr(transparent)] struct ForceOverwrite < T > { t : T } impl < T > Overwrite for ForceOverwrite < T > { }

…and now you can put values of any type X into an ForceOverwrite <X> which can be reassigned.

This pattern allows you to make “local” use of overwrite, for example to implement a sorting algorithm (which has to do a lot of swapping). You could have a sort function that takes an &mut [T] for any T: Ord ( Overwrite not required):

fn sort < T : Ord > ( data : & mut [ T ])

Internally, it can safely transmute the &mut [T] to a &mut [ForceOverwrite<T>] and sort that. Note that at no point during that sorting are we moving or overwriting an element while it is borrowed (the slice that owns it is borrowed, but not the elements themselves).

What is the relationship of Overwrite and Unpin ?

I’m still puzzling that over myself. I think that Overwrite is “morally the same” as Unpin , but it is much more powerful (and ergonomic) because it is integrated into the behavior of &mut (of course, this comes at the cost of a complex backwards compatibility story).

Let me describe it this way. Types that do not implement Overwrite cannot be overwritten while borrowed, and hence are “pinned for the duration of the borrow”. This has always been true for &T , but for &mut T has traditionally not been true. We’ll see in the next post that Pin<&mut T> basically just extends that guarantee to apply indefinitely.

Compare that to types that do not implement Unpin and hence are “address sensitive”. Such types are pinned for the duration of a Pin<&mut T> . Unlike T: !Overwrite types, they are not pinned by &mut T references, but that’s a bug, not a feature: this is why Pin has to bend over backwards to prevent you from getting your hands on an &mut T .

I’ll explain this more in my next post, of course.

Should Overwrite be an auto trait?

I think not. If we did so, it would lock people into semver hazards in the “Rust Next” edition where mut is mandatory for mutation. Consider a struct Foo { value: u32 } type. This type has not opted into becoming Copy , but it only contains types that are Copy and therefore Overwrite . By auto trait rules it would by default be Overwrite . But that would prevent you from adding a mut field in the future or benefit from immutable fields. This is why I said the default would just be !Overwrite , no matter the field types.

