The Handle trait

There’s been a lot of discussion lately around ergonomic ref-counting. We had a lang-team design meeting and then a quite impactful discussion at the RustConf Unconf. I’ve been working for weeks on a follow-up post but today I realized what should’ve been obvious from the start – that if I’m taking that long to write a post, it means the post is too damned long. So I’m going to work through a series of smaller posts focused on individual takeaways and thoughts. And for the first one, I want to (a) bring back some of the context and (b) talk about an interesting question, what should we call the trait. My proposal, as the title suggests, is Handle – but I get ahead of myself.

The story thus far

For those of you who haven’t been following, there’s been an ongoing discussion about how best to have ergonomic ref counting:

This blog post is about “the trait”

The focus of this blog post is on one particular question: what should we call “The Trait”. In virtually every design, there has been some kind of trait that is meant to identify something. But it’s been hard to get a handle on what precisely that something is. What is this trait for and what types should implement it? Some things are clear: whatever The Trait is, Rc<T> and Arc<T> should implement it, for example, but that’s about it.

My original proposal was for a trait named Claim that was meant to convey a “lightweight clone” – but really the trait was meant to replace Copy as the definition of which clones ought to be explicit. Jonathan Kelley had a similar proposal but called it Capture . In RFC #3680 the proposal was to call the trait Use .

The details and intent varied, but all of these attempts had one thing in common: they were very operational. That is, the trait was always being defined in terms of what it does (or doesn’t do) but not why it does it. And that I think will always be a weak grounding for a trait like this, prone to confusion and different interpretations. For example, what is a “lightweight” clone? Is it O(1)? But what about things that are O(1) with very high probability? And of course, O(1) doesn’t mean cheap – it might copy 22GB of data every call. That’s O(1).

What you want is a trait where it’s fairly clear when it should and should not be implemented and not based on taste or subjective criteria. And Claim and friends did not meet the bar: in the Unconf, several new Rust users spoke up and said they found it very hard, based on my explanations, to judge whether their types ought to implement The Trait (whatever we call it). That has also been a persitent theme from the RFC and elsewhere.

“Shouldn’t we call it share?” (hat tip: Jack Huey)

But really there is a semantic underpinning here, and it was Jack Huey who first suggested it. Consider this question. What are the differences between cloning a Mutex<Vec<u32>> and a Arc<Mutex<Vec<u32>>> ?

One difference, of course, is cost. Cloning the Mutex<Vec<u32>> will deep-clone the vector, cloning the Arc will just increment a referece count.

But the more important difference is what I call “entanglement”. When you clone the Arc , you don’t get a new value – you get back a second handle to the same value.

Entanglement changes the meaning of the program

Knowing which values are “entangled” is key to understanding what your program does. A big part of how the borrow checker achieves reliability is by reducing “entaglement”, since it becomes a relative pain to work with in Rust.

Consider the following code. What will be the value of l_before and l_after ?

let l_before = v1 . len (); let v2 = v1 . clone (); v2 . push ( new_value ); let l_after = v1 . len ();

The answer, of course, is “depends on the type of v1 ”. If v1 is a Vec , then l_after == l_before . But if v1 is, say, a struct like this one:

struct SharedVec < T > { data : Arc < Mutex < Vec < T >>> } impl < T > SharedVec < T > { pub fn push ( & self , value : T ) { self . data . lock (). unwrap (). push ( value ); } pub fn len ( & self ) -> usize { self . data . lock (). unwrap (). len () } }

then l_after == l_before + 1 .

There are many types that act like a SharedVec : it’s true for Rc and Arc , of course, but also for things like Bytes and channel endpoints like Sender . All of these are examples of “handles” to underlying values and, when you clone them, you get back a second handle that is indistinguishable from the first one.

We have a name for this concept already: handles

Jack’s insight was that we should focus on the semantic concept (sharing) and not on the operational details (how it’s implemented). This makes it clear when the trait ought to be implemented. I liked this idea a lot, although I eventually decided I didn’t like the name Share . The word isn’t specific enough, I felt, and users might not realize it referred to a specific concept: “shareable types” doesn’t really sound right. But in fact there is a name already in common use for this concept: handles (see e.g. tokio::runtime::Handle ).

This is how I arrived at my proposed name and definition for The Trait, which is Handle :

/// Indicates that this type is a *handle* to some /// underlying resource. The `handle` method is /// used to get a fresh handle. trait Handle : Clone { final fn handle ( & self ) -> Self { Clone :: clone ( self ) } }

We would lint and advice people to call handle

The Handle trait includes a method handle which is always equivalent to clone . The purpose of this method is to signal to the reader that the result is a second handle to the same underlying value.

Once the Handle trait exists, we should lint on calls to clone when the receiver is known to implement Handle and encourage folks to call handle instead:

impl DataStore { fn store_map ( & mut self , map : & Arc < HashMap <.. . >> ) { self . stored_map = map . clone (); // ----- // // Lint: convert `clone` to `handle` for // greater clarity. } }

Compare the above to the version that the lint suggests, using handle , and I think you will get an idea for how handle increases clarity of what is happening:

impl DataStore { fn store_map ( & mut self , map : & Arc < HashMap <.. . >> ) { self . stored_map = map . handle (); } }

What it means to be a handle

The defining characteristic of a handle is that it, when cloned, results in a second value that accesses the same underlying value. This means that the two handles are “entangled”, with interior mutation that affects one handle showing up in the other. Reflecting this, most handles have APIs that consist exclusively or almost exclusively of &self methods, since having unique access to the handle does not necessarily give you unique access to the value.

Handles are generally only significant, semantically, when interior mutability is involved. There’s nothing wrong with having two handles to an immutable value, but it’s not generally distinguishable from two copies of the same value. This makes persistent collections an interesting grey area: I would probably implement Handle for something like im::Vec<T> , particularly since something like a im::Vec<Cell<u32>> would make entaglement visible, but I think there’s an argument against it.

Handles in the stdlib

In the stdlib, handle would be implemented for exactly one Copy type (the others are values):

// Shared references, when cloned (or copied), // create a second reference: impl < T : ? Sized > Handle for & T {}

It would be implemented for ref-counted pointers (but not Box ):

// Ref-counted pointers, when cloned, // create a second reference: impl < T : ? Sized > Handle for Rc < T > {} impl < T : ? Sized > Handle for Arc < T > {}

And it would be implemented for types like channel endpoints, that are implemented with a ref-counted value under the hood:

// mpsc "senders", when cloned, create a // second sender to the same underlying channel: impl < T : ? Sized > Handle for mpsc :: Sender {}

Conclusion: a design axiom emerges

OK, I’m going to stop there with this “byte-sized” blog post. More to come! But before I go, let me layout what I believe to be a useful “design axiom” that we should adopt for this design:

Expose entanglement. Understanding the difference between a handle to an underlying value and the value itself is necessary to understand how Rust works.

The phrasing feels a bit awkward, but I think it is the key bit anyway.