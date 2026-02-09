Hello, Dada!
9 February 2026
Following on my Fun with Dada post, this post is going to start teaching Dada. I’m going to keep each post short – basically just what I can write while having my morning coffee.1
You have the right to write code
Here is a very first Dada program
println("Hello, Dada!")
I think all of you will be able to guess what it does. Still, there is something worth noting even in this simple program:
“You have the right to write code. If you don’t write a
main function explicitly, one will be provided for you.” Early on I made the change to let users omit the
main function and I was surprised by what a difference it made in how light the language felt. Easy change, easy win.
Convenient is the default
Here is another Dada program
let name = "Dada"
println("Hello, {name}!")
Unsurprisingly, this program does the same thing as the last one.
“Convenient is the default.” Strings support interpolation (i.e.,
{name}) by default. In fact, that’s not all they support, you can also break them across lines very conveniently. This program does the same thing as the others we’ve seen:
let name = "Dada"
println("
Hello, {name}!
")
When you have a
" immediately followed by a newline, the leading and trailing newline are stripped, along with the “whitespace prefix” from the subsequent lines. Internal newlines are kept, so something like this:
let name = "Dada"
println("
Hello, {name}!
How are you doing?
")
would print
Hello, Dada!
How are you doing?
Just one familiar
String
Of course you could also annotate the type of the
name variable explicitly:
let name: String = "Dada"
println("Hello, {name}!")
You will find that it is
String. This in and of itself is not notable, unless you are accustomed to Rust, where the type would be
&'static str. This is of course a perennial stumbling block for new Rust users, but more than that, I find it to be a big annoyance – I hate that I have to write
"Foo".to_string() or
format!("Foo") everywhere that I mix constant strings with strings that are constructed.
Similar to most modern languages, strings in Dada are immutable. So you can create them and copy them around:
let name: String = "Dada"
let greeting: String = "Hello, {name}"
let name2: String = name
Next up: mutation, permissions
OK, we really just scratched the surface here! This is just the “friendly veneer” of Dada, which looks and feels like a million other languages. Next time I’ll start getting into the permission system and mutation, where things get a bit more interesting.
My habit is to wake around 5am and spend the first hour of the day doing “fun side projects”. But for the last N months I’ve actually been doing Rust stuff, like symposium.dev and preparing the 2026 Rust Project Goals. Both of these are super engaging, but all Rust and no play makes Niko a dull boy. Also a grouchy boy. ↩︎