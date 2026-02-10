Dada: moves and mutation

Let’s continue with working through Dada. In my previous post, I introduced some string manipulation. Let’s start talking about permissions. This is where Dada will start to resemble Rust a bit more.

Class struggle

Classes in Dada are one of the basic ways that we declare new types (there are also enums, we’ll get to that later).

The most convenient way to declare a class is to put the fields in parentheses. This implicitly declares a constructor at the same time:

class Point(x: u32, y: u32) {}

This is in fact sugar for a more Rust like form:

class Point { x: u32 y: u32 fn new() -> Point { Point { x, y } } }

And you can create an instance of a class by calling the constructor:

let p = Point(22, 44) // sugar for Point.new(22, 44)

Mutating fields

I can mutate the fields of p as you would expect:

p.x += 1 p.x = p.y

Read by default

In Dada, the default when you declare a parameter is that you are getting read-only access:

fn print_point(p: Point) { print("The point is {p.x}, {p.y}") } let p = Point(22, 44) print_point(p)

If you attempt to mutate the fields of a parameter, that would get you an error:

fn print_point(p: Point) { p.x += 1 # <-- ERROR! }

Use ! to mutate

If you declare a parameter with ! , then it becomes a mutable reference to a class instance from your caller:

fn translate_point(point!: Point, x: u32, y: u32) { point.x += x point.y += y }

In Rust, this would be like point: &mut Point . When you call translate_point , you also put a ! to indicate that you are passing a mutable reference:

let p = Point(22, 44) # Create point print_point(p) # Prints 22, 44 translate_point(p!, 2, 2) # Mutate point print_point(p) # Prints 24, 46

As you can see, when translate_point modifies p.x , that changes p in place.

Moves are explicit

If you’re familiar with Rust, that last example may be a bit surprising. In Rust, a call like print_point(p) would move p , giving ownership away. Trying to use it later would give an error. That’s because the default in Dada is to give a read-only reference, like &x in Rust (this gives the right intuition but is also misleading; we’ll see in a future post that references in Dada are different from Rust in one very important way).

If you have a function that needs ownership of its parameter, you declare that with given :

fn take_point(p: given Point) { // ... }

And on the caller’s side, you call such a function with .give :

let p = Point(22, 44) take_point(p.give) take_point(p.give) # <-- Error! Can't give twice.

Comparing with Rust

It’s interesting to compare some Rust and Dada code side-by-side:

Rust Dada vec.len() vec.len() map.get(&key) map.get(key) vec.push(element) vec!.push(element.give) vec.append(&mut other) vec!.append(other!) message.send_to(&channel) message.give.send_to(channel)

Design rationale and objectives

Convenient is the default

The most convenient things are the shortest and most common. So we make reads the default.

Everything is explicit but unobtrusive

The . operator in Rust can do a wide variety of things depending on the method being called. It might mutate, move, create a temporary, etc. In Dada, these things are all visible at the callsite– but they are unobtrusive.

This actually dates from Dada’s “gradual programming” days – after all, if you don’t have type annotations on the method, then you can’t decide foo.bar() should take a shared or mutable borrow of foo . So we needed a notation where everything is visible at the call-site and explicit.

Postfix operators play more nicely with others