OK, let’s talk about sharing. This is the first of Dada blog posts where things start to diverge from Rust in a deep way and I think the first where we start to see some real advantages to the Dada way of doing things (and some of the tradeoffs I made to achieve those advantages).

We are shooting for a GC-like experience without GC

Let’s start with the goal: earlier, I said that Dada was like “Rust where you never have to type as_ref ”. But what I really meant is that I want a GC-like experience–without the GC.

We are shooting for a “composable” experience

I also often use the word “composable” to describe the Dada experience I am shooting for. Composable means that you can take different things and put them together to achieve something new.

Obviously Rust has many composable patterns – the Iterator APIs, for example. But what I have found is that Rust code is often very brittle: there are many choices when it comes to how you declare your data structures and the choices you make will inform how those data structures can be consumed.

Running example: Character

Defining the Character type

Let’s create a type that we can use as a running example throughout the post: Character . In Rust, we might define a Character like so:

#[derive(Default)] struct Character { name : String , class : String , hp : u32 , }

Creating and Arc’ing the Character

Now, suppose that, for whatever reason, we are going to build up a character programmatically:

let mut ch = Character :: default (); ch . name . push_str ( "Ferris" ); ch . class . push_str ( "Rustacean" ); ch . hp = 44 ;

So far, so good. Now suppose I want to share that same Character struct so it can be referenced from a lot of places without deep copying. To do that, I am going to put it in an Arc :

let mut ch = Character :: default (); ch . name . push_str ( "Ferris" ); // ... let ch1 = Arc :: new ( ch ); let ch2 = ch1 . clone ();

OK, cool! Now I have a Character that is readily sharable. That’s great.

Rust is composable here, which is cool, we like that

Side note but this is an example of where Rust is composable: we defined Character once in a fully-owned way and we were able to use it mutably (to build it up imperatively over time) and then able to “freeze” it and get a read-only, shared copy of Character . This gives us the advantages of an imperative programming language (easy data construction and manipulation) and the advantages of a functional language (immutability prevents bugs when things are referenced from many disjoint places). Nice!

Creating and Arc’ing the Character

Now, suppose that I have some other code, written independently, that just needs to store the character’s name. That code winds up copying the name into a lot of different places. So, just like we used Arc to let us cheaply reference a single character from multiple places, it uses Arc so it can cheaply reference the character’s name from multiple places:

struct CharacterSheetWidget { // Use `Arc<String>` and not `String` because // we wind up copying this into name different // places and we don't want to deep clone // the string each time. name : Arc < String > , // ... assume more fields here ... }

OK. Now comes the rub. I want to create a character-sheet widget from our shared character:

fn create_character_sheet_widget ( ch : Arc < Character > ) -> CharacterSheetWidget { CharacterSheetWidget { // FIXME: Huh, how do I bridge this gap? // I guess I have to do this. name : Arc :: new ( ch . name . clone ()), // ... assume more fields here ... } }

Shoot, that’s frustrating! What I would like to do is to write name: ch.name.clone() or something similar (actually I’d probably like to just write ch.name , but anyhow) and get back an Arc<String> . But I can’t do that. Instead, I have to deeply clone the string and allocate a new Arc . Of course any subsequent clones will be cheap. But it’s not great.

Rust often gives rise to these kind of “impedance mismatches”

I often find patterns like this arise in Rust: there’s a bit of an “impedance mismatch” between one piece of code and another. The solution varies, but it’s generally something like

clone some data – it’s not so big anyway, screw it (that’s what happened here).

refactor one piece of code – e.g., modify the Character class to store an Arc<String> . Of course, that has ripple effects, e.g., we can no longer write ch.name.push_str(...) anymore, but have to use Arc::get_mut or something.

class to store an . Of course, that has ripple effects, e.g., we can no longer write anymore, but have to use or something. invoke some annoying helper – e.g., write opt.as_ref() to convert from an &Option<String> to a Option<&String> or write a &**r to convert from a &Arc<String> to a &str .

The goal with Dada is that we don’t have that kind of thing.

Sharing is how Dada copies

So let’s walk through how that same Character example would play out in Dada. We’ll start by defining the Character class:

class Character( name: String, klass: String, # Oh dang, the perils of a class keyword! hp: u32, )

Just as in Rust, we can create the character and then modify it afterwards:

class Character(name: String, klass: String, hp: u32) let ch: given Character = Character("", "", 22) # ----- remember, the "given" permission # means that `ch` is fully owned ch.name!.push("Tzara") ch.klass!.push("Dadaist") # - and the `!` signals mutation

The .share operator creates a shared object

Cool. Now, I want to share the character so it can be referenced from many places. In Rust, we created an Arc , but in Dada, sharing is “built-in”. We use the .share operator, which will convert the given Character (i.e., fully owned character) into a shared Character :

class Character(name: String, klass: String, hp: u32) let ch = Character("", "", 22) ch!.push("Tzara") ch!.push("Dadaist") let ch1: shared Character = ch.share # ------ ----- # The `share` operator consumes `ch` # and returns the same object, but now # with *shared* permissions.

shared objects can be copied freely

Now that we have a shared character, we can copy it around:

class Character(name: String, klass: String, hp: u32) # Create a shared character to start let ch1 = Character("Tzara", "Dadaist", 22).share # ----- # Create another shared character let ch2 = ch1

Sharing propagates from owner to field

When you have a shared object and you access its field, what you get back is a shared (shallow) copy of the field:

class Character(...) # Create a `shared Character` let ch: shared Character = Character("Tristan Tzara", "Dadaist", 22).share # ------ ----- # Extracting the `name` field gives a `shared String` let name: shared String = ch1.name # ------

Propagation using a Vec

To drill home how cool and convenient this is, imagine that I have a Vec[String] that I share with .share :

let v: shared Vec[String] = ["Hello", "Dada"].share

and then I share it with v.share . What I get back is a shared Vec[String] . And when I access the elements of that, I get back a shared String :

let v = ["Hello", "Dada"].share let s: shared String = v[0]

This is as if one could take a Arc<Vec<String>> in Rust and get out a Arc<String> .

How sharing is implemented

So how is sharing implemented? The answer lies in a not-entirely-obvious memory layout. To see how it works, let’s walk how a Character would be laid out in memory:

# Character type we saw earlier. class Character(name: String, klass: String, hp: u32) # String type would be something like this. class String { buffer: Pointer[char] initialized: usize length: usize }

Here Pointer is a built-in type that is the basis for Dada’s unsafe code system.

Layout of a given Character in memory

Now imagine we have a Character like this:

let ch = Character("Duchamp", "Dadaist", 22)

The character ch would be laid out in memory something like this (focusing just on the name field):

[Stack frame] [Heap] ch: Character { _flag: 1 name: String { _flag: 1 { _ref_count: 1 buffer: ──────────►'D' initialized: 7 ... capacity: 8 'p' } } klass: ... hp: 22 }

Let’s talk this through. First, every object is laid out flat in memory, just like you would see in Rust. So the fields of ch are stored on the stack, and the name field is laid out flat within that.

Each object that owns other objects begins with a hidden field, _flag . This field indicates whether the object is shared or not (in the future we’ll add more values to account for other permissions). If the field is 1, the object is not shared. If it is 2, then it is shared.

Heap-allocated objects (i.e., using Pointer[] ) begin with a ref-count before the actual data (actually this is at the offset of -4). In this case we have a Pointer[char] so the actual data that follows are just simple characters.

Layout of a shared Character in memory

If I were to instead create a shared character:

let ch1 = Character("Duchamp", "Dadaist", 22).share # -----

The memory layout would be the same, but the flag field on the character is now 2:

[Stack frame] [Heap] ch: Character { _flag: 2 👈 (This is 2 now!) name: String { _flag: 1 { _ref_count: 1 buffer: ──────────►'D' initialized: 7 ... capacity: 8 'p' } } klass: ... hp: 22 }

Copying a shared Character

Now imagine that we created two copies of the same shared character:

let ch1 = Character("Duchamp", "Dadaist", 22).share let ch2 = ch1

What happens is that we will copy all the fields of _ch1 and then, because _flag is 2, we will increment the ref-counts for the heap-allocated data within:

[Stack frame] [Heap] ch1: Character { _flag: 2 name: String { _flag: 1 { _ref_count: 2 buffer: ────────┬─►'D' 👆 initialized: 7 │ ... (This is capacity: 8 │ 'p' } 2 now!) } │ class: ... │ hp: 22 │ } │ │ ch2: Character { │ _flag: 2 │ name: String { │ _flag: 1 │ buffer: ────────┘ initialized: 7 capacity: 8 } class: ... hp: 22 }

Copying out the name field

Now imagine we were to copy out the name field, instead of the entire character:

let ch1 = Character("Duchamp", "Dadaist", 22).share let name = ch1.name

…what happens is that:

traversing ch1 , we observe that the _flag field is 2 and therefore ch1 is shared we copy out the String fields from name . Because the character is shared: we modify the _flag field on the new string to 2

field on the new string to 2 we increment the ref-count for any heap values

The result is that you get:

[Stack frame] [Heap] ch1: Character { _flag: 2 name: String { _flag: 1 { _ref_count: 2 buffer: ────────┬─►'D' initialized: 7 │ ... capacity: 8 │ 'p' } } │ class: ... │ hp: 22 │ } │ │ name: String { │ _flag: 2 │ buffer: ────────────┘ initialized: 7 capacity: 8 }

“Sharing propagation” is one example of permission propagation

This post showed how shared values in Dada work and showed how the shared permission propagates when you access a field. Permissions are how Dada manages object lifetimes. We’ve seen two so far

the given permission indicates a uniquely owned value ( T , in Rust-speak);

permission indicates a uniquely owned value ( , in Rust-speak); the shared permission indicates a copyable value ( Arc<T> is the closest Rust equivalent).

In future posts we’ll see the ref and mut permissions, which roughly correspond to & and &mut , and talk out how the whole thing fits together.

Dada is more than a pretty face

This is the first post where we started to see a bit more of Dada’s character. Reading over the previous few posts, you could be forgiven for thinking Dada was just a cute syntax atop familiar Rust semantics. But as you can see from how shared works, Dada is quite a bit more than that.

I like to think of Dada as “opinionated Rust” in some sense. Unlike Rust, it imposes some standards on how things are done. For example, every object (at least every object with a heap-allocated field) has a _flag field. And every heap allocation has a ref-count.

These conventions come at some modest runtime cost. My rule is that basic operations are allowed to do “shallow” operations, e.g., toggling the _flag or adjusting the ref-counts on every field. But they cannot do “deep” operations that require traversing heap structures.