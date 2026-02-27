How Dada enables internal references

In my previous Dada blog post, I talked about how Dada enables composable sharing. Today I’m going to start diving into Dada’s permission system; permissions are Dada’s equivalent to Rust’s borrow checker.

Goal: richer, place-based permissions

Dada aims to exceed Rust’s capabilities by using place-based permissions. Dada lets you write functions and types that capture both a value and things borrowed from that value.

As a fun example, imagine you are writing some Rust code to process a comma-separated list, just looking for entries of length 5 or more:

let list : String = format! ( "...something big, with commas..." ); let items : Vec <& str > = list . split ( "," ) . map ( | s | s . trim ()) // strip whitespace . filter ( | s | s . len () > 5 ) . collect ();

One of the cool things about Rust is how this code looks a lot like some high-level language like Python or JavaScript, but in those languages the split call is going to be doing a lot of work, since it will have to allocate tons of small strings, copying out the data. But in Rust the &str values are just pointers into the original string and so split is very cheap. I love this.

On the other hand, suppose you want to package up some of those values, along with the backing string, and send them to another thread to be processed. You might think you can just make a struct like so…

struct Message { list : String , items : Vec <& str > , // ---- // goal is to hold a reference // to strings from list }

…and then create the list and items and store them into it:

let list : String = format! ( "...something big, with commas..." ); let items : Vec <& str > = /* as before */ ; let message = Message { list , items }; // ---- // | // This *moves* `list` into the struct. // That in turn invalidates `items`, which // is borrowed from `list`, so there is no // way to construct `Message`.

But as experienced Rustaceans know, this will not work. When you have borrowed data like an &str , that data cannot be moved. If you want to handle a case like this, you need to convert from &str into sending indices, owned strings, or some other solution. Argh!

Dada’s permissions use places, not lifetimes

Dada does things a bit differently. The first thing is that, when you create a reference, the resulting type names the place that the data was borrowed from, not the lifetime of the reference. So the type annotation for items would say ref[list] String (at least, if you wanted to write out the full details rather than leaving it to the type inferencer):

let list: given String = "...something big, with commas..." let items: given Vec[ref[list] String] = list .split(",") .map(_.trim()) // strip whitespace .filter(_.len() > 5) // ------- I *think* this is the syntax I want for closures? // I forget what I had in mind, it's not implemented. .collect()

I’ve blogged before about how I would like to redefine lifetimes in Rust to be places as I feel that a type like ref[list] String is much easier to teach and explain: instead of having to explain that a lifetime references some part of the code, or what have you, you can say that “this is a String that references the variable list ”.

But what’s also cool is that named places open the door to more flexible borrows. In Dada, if you wanted to package up the list and the items, you could build a Message type like so:

class Message( list: String items: Vec[ref[self.list] String] // --------- // Borrowed from another field! ) // As before: let list: String = "...something big, with commas..." let items: Vec[ref[list] String] = list .split(",") .map(_.strip()) // strip whitespace .filter(_.len() > 5) .collect() // Create the message, this is the fun part! let message = Message(list.give, items.give)

Note that last line – Message(list.give, items.give) . We can create a new class and move list into it along with items , which borrows from list. Neat, right?

OK, so let’s back up and talk about how this all works.

References in Dada are the default

Let’s start with syntax. Before we tackle the Message example, I want to go back to the Character example from previous posts, because it’s a bit easier for explanatory purposes. Here is some Rust code that declares a struct Character , creates an owned copy of it, and then gets a few references into it.

struct Character { name : String , class : String , hp : u32 , } let ch : Character = Character { name : format ! ( "Ferris" ), class : format ! ( "Rustacean" ), hp : 22 }; let p : & Character = & ch ; let q : & String = & p . name ;

The Dada equivalent to this code is as follows:

class Character( name: String, klass: String, hp: u32, ) let ch: Character = Character("Tzara", "Dadaist", 22) let p: ref[ch] Character = ch let q: ref[p] String = p.name

The first thing to note is that, in Dada, the default when you name a variable or a place is to create a reference. So let p = ch doesn’t move ch , as it would in Rust, it creates a reference to the Character stored in ch . You could also explicitly write let p = ch.ref , but that is not preferred. Similarly, let q = p.name creates a reference to the value in the field name . (If you wanted to move the character, you would write let ch2 = ch.give , not let ch2 = ch as in Rust.)

Notice that I said let p = ch “creates a reference to the Character stored in ch ”. In particular, I did not say “creates a reference to ch ”. That’s a subtle choice of wording, but it has big implications.

References in Dada are not pointers

The reason I wrote that let p = ch “creates a reference to the Character stored in ch ” and not “creates a reference to ch ” is because, in Dada, references are not pointers. Rather, they are shallow copies of the value, very much like how we saw in the previous post that a shared Character acts like an Arc<Character> but is represented as a shallow copy.

So where in Rust the following code…

let ch = Character { .. . }; let p = & ch ; let q = & ch . name ;

…looks like this in memory…

# Rust memory representation Stack Heap ───── ──── ┌───► ch: Character { │ ┌───► name: String { │ │ buffer: ───────────► "Ferris" │ │ length: 6 │ │ capacity: 12 │ │ }, │ │ ... │ │ } │ │ └──── p │ └── q

in Dada, code like this

let ch = Character(...) let p = ch let q = ch.name

would look like so

# Dada memory representation Stack Heap ───── ──── ch: Character { name: String { buffer: ───────┬───► "Ferris" length: 6 │ capacity: 12 │ }, │ .. │ } │ │ p: Character { │ name: String { │ buffer: ───────┤ length: 6 │ capacity: 12 │ ... │ } │ } │ │ q: String { │ buffer: ───────────────┘ length: 6 capacity: 12 }

Clearly, the Dada representation takes up more memory on the stack. But note that it doesn’t duplicate the memory in the heap, which tends to be where the vast majority of the data is found.

Dada talks about values not references

This gets at something important. Rust, like C, makes pointers first-class. So given x: &String , x refers to the pointer and *x refers to its referent, the String .

Dada, like Java, goes another way. x: ref String is a String value – including in memory representation! The difference between a given String , shared String , and ref String is not in their memory layout, all of them are the same, but they differ in whether they own their contents.

So in Dada, there is no *x operation to go from “pointer” to “referent”. That doesn’t make sense. Your variable always contains a string, but the permissions you have to use that string will change.

In fact, the goal is that people don’t have to learn the memory representation as they learn Dada, you are supposed to be able to think of Dada variables as if they were all objects on the heap, just like in Java or Python, even though in fact they are stored on the stack.

Rust does not permit moves of borrowed data

In Rust, you cannot move values while they are borrowed. So if you have code like this that moves ch into ch1 …

let ch = Character { .. . }; let name = & ch . name ; // create reference let ch1 = ch ; // moves `ch`

…then this code only compiles if name is not used again:

let ch = Character { .. . }; let name = & ch . name ; // create reference let ch1 = ch ; // ERROR: cannot move while borrowed let name1 = name ; // use reference again

…but Dada can

There are two reasons that Rust forbids moves of borrowed data:

References are pointers, so those pointers may become invalidated. In the example above, name points to the stack slot for ch , so if ch were to be moved into ch1 , that makes the reference invalid.

points to the stack slot for , so if were to be moved into , that makes the reference invalid. The type system would lose track of things. Internally, the Rust borrow checker has a kind of “indirection”. It knows that ch is borrowed for some span of the code (a “lifetime”), and it knows that the lifetime in the type of name is related to that lifetime, but it doesn’t really know that name is borrowed from ch in particular.

Neither of these apply to Dada:

Because references are not pointers into the stack, but rather shallow copies, moving the borrowed value doesn’t invalidate their contents. They remain valid.

Because Dada’s types reference actual variable names, we can modify them to reflect moves.

Dada tracks moves in its types

OK, let’s revisit that Rust example that was giving us an error. When we convert it to Dada, we find that it type checks just fine:

class Character(...) // as before let ch: given Character = Character(...) let name: ref[ch.name] String = ch.name // -- originally it was borrowed from `ch` let ch1 = ch.give // ------- but `ch` was moved to `ch1` let name1: ref[ch1.name] = name // --- now it is borrowed from `ch1`

Woah, neat! We can see that when we move from ch into ch1 , the compiler updates the types of the variables around it. So actually the type of name changes to ref[ch1.name] String . And then when we move from name to name1 , that’s totally valid.

In PL land, updating the type of a variable from one thing to another is called a “strong update”. Obviously things can get a bit complicated when control-flow is involved, e.g., in a situation like this:

let ch = Character(...) let ch1 = Character(...) let name = ch.name if some_condition_is_true() { // On this path, the type of `name` changes // to `ref[ch1.name] String`, and so `ch` // is no longer considered borrowed. ch1 = ch.give ch = Character(...) // not borrowed, we can mutate } else { // On this path, the type of `name` // remains unchanged, and `ch` is borrowed. } // Here, the types are merged, so the // type of `name` is `ref[ch.name, ch1.name] String`. // Therefore, `ch` is considered borrowed here.

Renaming lets us call functions with borrowed values

OK, let’s take the next step. Let’s define a Dada function that takes an owned value and another value borrowed from it, like the name, and then call it:

fn character_and_name( ch1: given Character, name1: ref[ch1] String, ) { // ... does something ... }

We could call this function like so, as you might expect:

let ch = Character(...) let name = ch.name character_and_name(ch.give, name)

So…how does this work? Internally, the type checker type-checks a function call by creating a simpler snippet of code, essentially, and then type-checking that. It’s like desugaring but only at type-check time. In this simpler snippet, there are a series of let statements to create temporary variables for each argument. These temporaries always have an explicit type taken from the method signature, and they are initialized with the values of each argument:

// type checker "desugars" `character_and_name(ch.give, name)` // into more primitive operations: let tmp1: given Character = ch.give // --------------- ------- // | taken from the call // taken from fn sig let tmp2: ref[tmp1.name] String = name // --------------------- ---- // | taken from the call // taken from fn sig, // but rewritten to use the new // temporaries

If this type checks, then the type checker knows you have supplied values of the required types, and so this is a valid call. Of course there are a few more steps, but that’s the basic idea.

Notice what happens if you supply data borrowed from the wrong place:

let ch = Character(...) let ch1 = Character(...) character_and_name(ch, ch1.name) // --- wrong place!

This will fail to type check because you get:

let tmp1: given Character = ch.give let tmp2: ref[tmp1.name] String = ch1.name // -------- // has type `ref[ch1.name] String`, // not `ref[tmp1.name] String`

Class constructors are “just” special functions

So now, if we go all the way back to our original example, we can see how the Message example worked:

class Message( list: String items: Vec[ref[self.list] String] )

Basically, when you construct a Message(list, items) , that’s “just another function call” from the type system’s perspective, except that self in the signature is handled carefully.

This is modeled, not implemented

I should be clear, this system is modeled in the dada-model repository, which implements a kind of “mini Dada” that captures what I believe to be the most interesting bits. I’m working on fleshing out that model a bit more, but it’s got most of what I showed you here. For example, here is a test that you get an error when you give a reference to the wrong value.

The “real implementation” is lagging quite a bit, and doesn’t really handle the interesting bits yet. Scaling it up from model to real implementation involves solving type inference and some other thorny challenges, and I haven’t gotten there yet – though I have some pretty interesting experiments going on there too, in terms of the compiler architecture.

This could apply to Rust

I believe we could apply most of this system to Rust. Obviously we’d have to rework the borrow checker to be based on places, but that’s the straight-forward part. The harder bit is the fact that &T is a pointer in Rust, and that we cannot readily change. However, for many use cases of self-references, this isn’t as important as it sounds. Often, the data you wish to reference is living in the heap, and so the pointer isn’t actually invalidated when the original value is moved.

Consider our opening example. You might imagine Rust allowing something like this in Rust:

struct Message { list : String , items : Vec <& { self . list } str > , }

In this case, the str data is heap-allocated, so moving the string doesn’t actually invalidate the &str value (it would invalidate an &String value, interestingly).