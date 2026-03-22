Maximally minimal view types, a follow-up

A short post to catalog two interesting suggestions that came in from my previous post, and some other related musings.

Syntax with .

It was suggested to me via email that we could use . to eliminate the syntax ambiguity:

let place = & mut self .{ statistics };

Conceivably we could do this for the type, like:

fn method ( mp : & mut MessageProcessor .{ statistics }, .. . )

and in self position:

fn foo ( & mut self .{ statistics }) {}

I have to sit with it but…I kinda like it?

I’ll use it in the next example to try it on for size.

Coercion for calling public methods that name private types

In my post I said that if you hvae a public method whose self type references private fields, you would not be able to call it from another scope:

mod module { #[derive(Default)] pub struct MessageProcessor { messages : Vec < String > , statistics : Statistics , } pub struct Statistics { .. } impl MessageProcessor { pub fn push_message ( & mut self .{ messages }, // -------- private field message : String , ) {} } } pub fn main () { let mp = MessageProcessor :: default (); mp . push_message ( format! ( "Hi" )); // ------------ Error! }

The error arises from desugaring push_message to a call that references private fields:

MessageProcessor :: push_message ( & mut mp .{ messages }, // -------- not nameable here format! ( "Hi" ), )

I proposed we could lint to avoid this situation.

But an alternative was proposed where we would say that, when we introduce an auto-ref, if the callee references local variables not visible from this point in the program, we just borrow the entire struct rather than borrowing specific fields.

So then we would desugar to:

MessageProcessor :: push_message ( & mut mp , // -- borrow the whole struct format! ( "Hi" ), )

If we then say that &mut MessageProcessor is coercable to a &mut MessageProcessor.{messages} , then the call would be legal.

Interestingly, the autoderef loop already considers visibility: if you do a.foo , we will deref until we see a foo field visible to you at the current point.

Oh and a side note, assigning etc

This raises an interesting question I did not discuss. What happens when you write a value of a type like MessageProcessor.{messages} ?

For example, what if I do this:

fn swap_fields ( mp1 : & mut MessageProcessor .{ messages }, mp2 : & mut MessageProcessor .{ messages }, ) { std :: mem :: swap ( mp1 , mp2 ); }

What I expect is that this would just swap the selected fields ( messages , in this case) and leave the other fields untouched.

The basic idea is that a type MessageProcessor.{messages} indicates that the messages field is initialized and accessible and the other fields must be completely ignored.

Another possible future extension: moved values

This represents another possible future extension. Today if you move out of a field in a struct, then you can no longer work with the value as a whole:

impl MessageProcessor { fn example ( mut self ) { // move from self.statistics std :: mem :: drop ( self . statistics ); // now I cannot call this method, // because I can't borrow `self`: self . push_message ( format! ( "Hi again" )); } }

But with selective borrowing, we could allow this, and you could even return “partially initialized” values:

impl MessageProcessor { fn take_statistics ( mut self , ) -> MessageProcessor .{ messages } { std :: mem :: drop ( self . statistics ); self } }

That’d be neat.